55 quotes of losing a friend to help you heal your heartbreak

Death is the only thing that is a sure bet in life, but no one is ever ready for it. The pain that death brings to those left behind is hard to explain. It is even worse if it is a close friend whom you have known for a long time. Use these quotes of losing a friend to help you heal from heartbreak.

Losing a close friend is like losing a family member, and it is heartbreaking. You may have passed through various life milestones together, making it hard to let go. Losing a friend quote will help you move on and accept that your pal is in a better place. You can also send these quotes to a loved one grieving a friend.

Quotes of losing a friend

Losing a close buddy is one of the hardest things you can ever go through, and it can take forever to recover. Sometimes, only words can ease your pain and comfort you. Here are amazing quotes to help you get over your loss.

Heartstrings always connect those we love and lose into infinity. – Terri Guillemets

The comfort of having a friend may be taken away, but not of having had one. – Seneca

Goodbyes are not forever. Goodbyes are not the end. They mean I'll miss you until we meet again.

It hurts so much to separate because our souls are connected. – Nicholas Sparks

Losing a buddy is like losing a sister you never had. A catastrophic event that will alter your life for the rest of your life. When someone you love becomes a memory, that memory becomes a treasure.

Those we have held in our arms for a short while we hold in our hearts forever.

We can't feel the loss of a friend until they are apart from us. – Debolina

Trying to forget someone you love is like remembering someone you never knew.

When a close friend unexpectedly leaves us, a piece of our heart is forever broken. – Chris Lumpkin.

Losing a friend is one painful than losing a romantic relationship.– Revan al-asmari

When a relationship leaves us through death, we feel cheated in life. Life doesn't play fair, so I vow to win the game for us.

Comforting quotes about losing a best friend

A best friend keeps you grounded and is always there through the ups and downs. Dealing with the death of such a close person feels impossible, and letting yourself feel every emotion is crucial to healing. Below are best friend quotes to help you heal from such a loss.

Even the best of friends cannot attend each other's funeral. – Kehlog Albran

People come and go; situations rise and fall; it's all preparation for better things.

We were born to be best buddies but we just couldn't hold on long enough.

Friendships are not easy to maintain. They take trust and love. And nothing hurts more than losing a friend.

Grief is the price we pay for love. – Queen Elizabeth II

What is lovely never dies but passes into another loveliness, Star-dust or sea foam, Flower or winged air. – Thomas Bailey Aldrich

The best of buddies know that they were loved for who they were in life and will be remembered for their hearts in their death.

There are no happy endings. The endings are the saddest part. So give me a happy middle and a very happy start. – Shel Silverstein

There are no goodbyes for us. Wherever you are, you will always be in my heart. – Mahatma Gandhi

Some people will leave, but that's not the end of your story. That's the end of their part in your story.

The worst part about losing a friend isn't the goodbye. It's the moments you thought you shared together that will slowly replay in your head, reminding you that they're gone.

Losing a good friend quotes

If you have recently lost your buddy, reading quotes about losing friends will help you ease the pain. Here is a list of encouraging quotes you can read or share with a loved one who is mourning.

To lose a friend is the greatest of all losses. – Publilius Syrus

But fate ordains that dearest friends must part. – Edward Young

Time goes by so fast, and the friends you have sometimes leave, but it doesn't mean you stop loving them. – Heather Wolf

True friendship is like sound health; its value of it is only known once it is lost. – Charles Caleb Colton

You don't know who is important to you until you lose them. – Mahatma Gandhi

In every friend, we lose a part of ourselves and the best part. – Alexander Pope

The way to love anything is to realize that it may be lost. – G. K. Chesterton

In the end, we will remember not our enemies' words but our friends' silence. – Martin Luther King Jr.

Honouring a pal's death means honouring their life. Bemoan what could have been, but celebrate and reflect on what was.

The pain of parting is nothing to the joy of meeting again. – Charles Dickens

Sometimes life is hard to bear when a buddy is just not there.

Quotes about friends passing away

Coping with the loss of a close pal is challenging and confusing. You may not have the words to express your heartbreak at that moment. These losing friends quotes will help you communicate your sentiments during this challenging time.

We need to grieve the ones we have loved and lost in this lifetime—not to sustain our connection to suffering, but to sustain our connection to love.

The loss of a friend is like that of a limb; time may heal the anguish of the wound, but the loss cannot be repaired. – Robert Southey

A great soul serves everyone all the time. A great soul never dies. It brings us together again and again. – Maya Angelou

Don't be dismayed at goodbyes. A farewell is necessary before you can meet again. And meeting again, after moments or a lifetime, is certain for those who are friends. – Richard Bach

In the garden of memory, in the palace of dreams… that is where you and I shall meet. – Lewis Carrol

When our friends are alive, we see the good qualities they lack; dead, we remember only those they possessed. – J. Petit-Senn

Only in the agony of parting do we look into the depths of love. – George Eliot

Man who has known the immense unhappiness of losing a buddy, by what name do we call him? Here every language is silent and holds its peace in impotence.

A lost pal causes an unimaginable heartache. A physical pain that you cannot describe. It's an empty space that you don't want to fill.

Some people come into our lives and leave footprints on our hearts; we are never the same.

Friends fill time in our lives that will be vacant when they die. – Helen Fitzgerald

Quotes on losing a friend to death

Grief can be overwhelming and may even block out any positive emotions. When mourning a dear one, you must remember all the great memories you shared. Here is a list of quotes to help you grieve and move on when losing a friend.

On the death of a friend, we should consider that the fates through confidence have devolved on us the task of a double living, that we have henceforth to fulfil the promise of our friend's life also, in our own, to the world. – Henry David Thoreau

Every deceased friend is a magnet drawing us into another world. – Eliza Cook

While we are mourning the loss of our friend, others are rejoicing about meeting him behind the veil. –John Taylor

Death ends a life, not a relationship. – Jack Lemmon

Tell your friend that in his death, a part of you dies and goes with him. Wherever he goes, you also go. He will not be alone. –Jiddu Krishnamurti

The loss of a buddy through death is a cruel and cold companion. Warmth is found through fond memories, so curl up with them whenever you need to.

You cannot stop loving your friend because she's dead, especially if he was better than anyone alive, you know? –J.D. Salinge

The bond between friends cannot be broken by chance; no interval of time or space can destroy it. Not even death itself can part true friends. –John Cassian

A true pal is never truly gone. Their spirit lives on in the memories of those who loved them.

Grief is like the ocean; it comes in waves ebbing and flowing. Sometimes the water is calm, and sometimes it is overwhelming. All we can do is learn to swim. –Vicki Harrison

The two most challenging things to say in life are hello for the first time and goodbye for the last. – Moira Rogers

​​Buddies make life easier and enjoyable, and sometimes they become like family. This means losing one is as heartbreaking as losing a loved one. Grieving the loss of a friend can be a challenge, especially finding the right words to express your feelings. The above quotes of losing a friend will help you find the right words as you mourn your pal.

