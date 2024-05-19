Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar's recent link-up has further confirmed the possibility of the PDP and the Labour Party alliance in 2027

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Eunice Atuejide, Labour Party (LP) chieftain, has backed the possible alliance between Peter Obi, the party's presidential candidate in the last election, and Atiku Abubakar of the PDP.

Eunice Atuejide, Labour Party (LP) chieftain, urged Peter Obi not to consider returning to the PDP but to form an alliance with Atiku. Photo credit: Eunice Atuejide, Atiku Abubakar

However, she noted that an alliance between Obi and the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 elections is ill-informed.

Recall that Peter Obi met with Atiku, former Senate President Bukola Saraki, and Sule Lamido, a former governor of Jigawa from 2007 to 2015, in Abuja on Tuesday, May 14.

The meeting was the first between the two politicians after they lost out in the 2023 general elections. However, the details of the meeting were not immediately known.

However, in an interview with the BBC Hausa, Atiku, said his recent meeting with Obi was just the usual meeting between the opposition. He added that such meetings are healthy for the country's democracy.

Eunice Atuejide: "Obi returning to PDP, ill-informed"

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng via telephone, on Sunday, May 19, Atuejide, said the opposition parties cannot dislodge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) without forming an alliance in 2027.

But she opined that Obi returning to the PDP and agreeing to contest for president alongside Atiku is not a good idea.

Buttressing her point, the LP chieftain stated thus:

"Peter Obi will always be Atiku's boy, and there's nothing wrong with that.

"However, an alliance with Atiku that warrants his returning to PDP is ill-informed.

"A merger of PDP and LP is a better option, however the option should ONLY be pursued if an agreement can be reached about the process of choosing the candidates of the 2027 election and ensuring that whatever process is agreed is free, fair, transparent, and credible, and not influenced solely by the exchange of money as is usually the case in most political parties in Nigeria."

"LP cannot win 2027 alone, neither can PDP so an alliance of sorts is needed, however an alliance with Atiku which permits PO to go back to PDP at this stage is not a great option for Nigeria and Nigerians."

