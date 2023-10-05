Many people believe that horror movies are too scary to be watched by teenagers. However, PG-13 horror movies are moderately spooky, and teenagers can comfortably watch them. If you love scary movies and are looking for the best ones to watch with your older kids, here is a selection suitable for both of you.

Brown chairs in front of a screen. Photo: pexels.com, @adrienolichon (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Looking for horror films you can comfortably watch with teenagers? Not every horror movie can be watched by youngsters; thus, it is advisable to check the MPA rating of the film before watching it. You can watch PG-13 horror movies with teenagers; interestingly, this category has a wide range of selections.

PG-13 horror movies teenagers can watch

The best PG-13 horror movies do not necessarily have to scare you to the core. The movies do not have the gore content you will find in films rated NC-17 and above but are scary enough to give you goosebumps. Contrary to the belief that scary PG-13 movies are few, they are enough to choose from. They come in different types, such as gothic, alien, psychological, zombie, and fantasy.

PG-13 horror movies on Netflix

Movie streaming platform Netflix has numerous good PG-13 horror movies you can enjoy watching. Here are some suggestions for you can add to your watchlist.

1. Under The Shadow (2016)

After her return to college is rejected, Shideh goes back to her home. Her husband, Dr. Iraj, is on assignment in a war zone, so she stays with her daughter, Dorsa. A missile hits their apartment, and neighbours vacate, but Shideh and Dorsa stay while trying to find her lost doll. Soon, she learns about demonic Djinns, which seem to be present in the building and fear and panic set in.

2. The Silence (2019)

Ally Andrews, a deaf teenager, and her family try to escape the world infested with flying creatures who detect their prey by sound. A religious cult tries to exploit them while sheltering in a remote place.

3. Hubie Halloween (2020)

For a long time, Hubie Dubois has been a laughing stock in his hometown, Salem, Massachusetts, by adults and kids. On Halloween, he is tricked and finds himself at the centre of a murder investigation.

4. The Cloverfield Paradox (2018)

A group of astronauts are determined to find a permanent solution to the earth's energy crisis. An experiment at the Cloverfield Station goes wrong, and an explosion exposes another earth dimension. The scientists make shocking discoveries in the dimension and must find a way back to their dimension of the earth.

5. Mr. Harrigan’s Phone (2022)

A young boy named Craig makes friends with Mr. Harrigan, an old billionaire in a small town. Their shared love of books strengthens their new-found friendship, and later, the older man gives Craig a phone. After the man’s demise, Craig is surprised to find he can communicate with his dead friend through the phone.

6. Wendell & Wild (2022)

Wendell & Wild is one of the best PG-13 Halloween movies, and it follows the story of Wendell and Wild, demon brothers who must face and defeat their main rival. They intend to seek the assistance of the nun Sister Helly, known for exorcising demons. The brothers are frightened not only by Helly but also by her altar boys.

7. I Am Legend (2007)

In a quest to find the cure for cancer, a virus is created and administered to people with cancer. The results are promising until the virus mutates and becomes deadly. The virus kills many, leaving only a few immune survivors, including military scientist Robert Neville. For years, he tries to find a cure in vain, and when all hopes seem lost, two other immune persons emerge.

8. World War Z (2013)

Gerry Lane, a former United Nations investigator, and his family seem contented with life, but he soon realises something is amiss. He realises that a deadly virus is spreading, and people infected become vicious and feral creatures. He decides to traverse the world in search of the source and cure for the virus before humanity is wiped out.

9. The Boy (2016)

Greta, a young American lady, finds a new job as a nanny for an 8-year-old boy. She discovers that the boy is not human but a life-sized doll whom her employers embrace after the demise of their son. Soon, a series of disturbing events happen after Greta violates her employer's instructions. Eventually, she begins to believe that the doll is alive.

10. Red Riding Hood (2011)

Valerie loves Peter, but her parents want her to marry wealthy Henry. She plans to elope with Peter to avoid being married to whoever she doesn’t love, but her plans are thwarted when a werewolf kills her sister. The community seeks the help of Valerie’s father, Solomon, who warns that the beast takes human form during the day. Valerie suspects her lover of being the beast.

Scary PG-13 movies on Amazon Prime

If you watch films on Amazon Prime, you can find scary movies that are PG-13. Here is a compilation of horror films worth watching with teenagers.

1. Old (2021)

A married couple, Guy and Prisca, are out with their kids, looking for an ideal holiday spot. They discover a resort offering suspiciously low rates and decide to spend their holiday there. While at the resort, they visit a secluded private beach, and soon, logic-defying events start to occur. They begin to age rapidly, reducing their lives to a day.

2. M3GAN (2022)

M3GAN is among the latest PG-13 scary movies. It features Gemma, a robotics engineer, who becomes the caretaker of her niece, Cady. Because of work and not being ready to become a parent, she makes an AI doll to help with the child. Things take a surprising turn when the doll bonds with Cady. It becomes hostile whenever anyone comes between it and the child.

3. Red Eye (2005)

A hotel manager, Lisa Reisert, intends to attend her grandmother’s funeral. However, Jackson Rippner, whom she meets on a plane, has other plans for her. He is a terrorist planning to assassinate a top US security officer, and Lisa is at the centre of his plans. He wants her to reassign the officer’s hotel room, and for that to happen, he has kidnapped Lisa’s father.

4. Insidious: The Red Door (2023)

To reconnect with his estranged son Dalton, Josh drives him to college as his former wife, Renai Lambert, requested. While at the school, an argument ensues between the two, and Josh returns home. An art professor asks students to explore their inner fears, and Dalton discovers a red door. Soon, Dalton is haunted by demons from the Further.

5. Devil (2010)

Five strangers are in an elevator heading to a Philadelphia officer tower, but suddenly, the elevator gets stuck mid-way. It seems an ordinary occurrence for a while, but strange and unnatural happenings soon begin to cause panic and fear among them. They find out that one of them is Lucifer.

6. Mama (2013)

After the demise of their parents, siblings Lilly and Victoria disappear into the woods, and their uncle’s efforts to find them are in vain. Five years later, their uncle Lucas finds them alive in an abandoned house. He welcomes them home, but later, his girlfriend Annabel realises something unnatural is trying to drag them into the night.

7. Death Becomes Her (1992)

A novelist is depressed after losing her husband to her former friend and ends up in a psychiatric hospital. After years in the health facility, she goes home looking radiant, to the surprise of her ex-husband’s wife. She inquires about the novelist’s secret for looking young and is introduced to a substance that grants her eternal life. However, immortality comes at a costly price.

8. A Southern Haunting (2023)

A family seemingly finds freedom after living in slavery for a long time. A 40-acre tract of land becomes their new home. However, they realise their freedom is elusive, and they do not have peace in the land as they experience haunting horrors.

9. The Darkest Hour (2011)

Sean and Ben are at a Moscow nightclub, where they meet Natalie and Anne, two stranded travellers. As they catch up, their lives are upended when an alien attacks the city, grounding everything. They must fight against the seemingly invisible alien to ensure their survival.

10. When A Stranger Calls (2006)

Jill gets a babysitting job at a rich man’s house to cover the telephone bill she incurred at her parents’ house. While the kids are asleep and no one else is in the house except her, she receives strange and frightening calls from an unknown caller. Disturbed by the calls, she reports to the police, who trace where the caller is.

Whether you are an adult or a teenager, PG-13 horror movies will make your hair stand on end. Since the films do not have highly violent content, they are a good watch for teenagers, especially during Halloween, when it makes sense to be a little scared.

