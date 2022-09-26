53 Halloween pick-up lines to get you a boo this fall season

Are you interested in someone in your life? Do you wish to establish a relationship with them? Pick-up lines are an excellent way to make a connection with them. These lines can be intelligent, witty, hilarious, cheesy, or naughty. Here are some Halloween pick-up lines to get you a boo this fall season.

Photo: pexels.com, @ifreestock (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Halloween is an annual festival that is celebrated on 31 October. Usually, people dress in costumes and light bonfires to keep off the spirits of death. Halloween has evolved over the years, and now it involves many activities. For instance, it can be a season to create new connections. And funny Halloween pick-up lines will leave your love interest in stitches.

Good Halloween pick-up lines

Are you looking for good Halloween pick-up lines to help you stand out? You can use the following lovely lines to wow your loved one.

If I was a werewolf, I wouldn't wait for the full moon. I'd ravish you anytime.

Let’s skip the tricks and cut right to the treats.

Are you an undercover witch? I feel bewitched ever since I met you.

You must be a powerful witch. I sense the potent love spell you've just cast over me.

Do you want to prepare for Halloween together? I have a lantern, and I’ll let you jack it.

You must love Halloween. You don't need to change to dress up to be an angel.

Let's watch a horror movie, snuggle together, and then wait for the jump scares to leap into each other's arms.

I don't want your candy because the sweetest treat would be your number.

Are you going as Cinderella for Halloween? Because, unlike that stupid prince, I'd take you to my place when the clock stroke midnight.

I’d walk through 1,000 haunted houses for the chance to ask you out.

Imagine being Egyptian mummies entombed together. We'd have the bandages ripped off each other within 5 minutes.

Hey, my parents are out of town. That means we have the haunted mansion all to ourselves.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Funny Halloween pick-up lines

Photo: pexels.com, @cottonbro (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Words have the ability to touch the human mind and emotions in a unique way. Pick-up lines can help you convey your deepest sentiments and show your boo how much you care this Halloween season. Here is a collection of the funniest jokes you can try.

That skeleton over there wanted to ask for your number, but he didn't have the guts, so here I am.

Are you dressed up as a tree? Cause you're giving me wood.

I didn't know that my favourite Halloween treat came in life-size.

That's a nice witch costume, but you won't need the broom anymore because you've already swept me off my feet.

If we're still together next year, let's put flour in our hair, borrow your grandpa's walker, and grow old together.

Do you know what you would look really beautiful in? My arms.

You make me warm, mushy and lit like a Halloween pumpkin.

Flirty Halloween quotes

Photo: pexels.com, @cottonbro (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Are you a naughty person that enjoys being flirtatious? Then, here are some flirtatious quotes for you to use during Halloween to get that crush you have always had an eye on.

I may be dressed as a vampire tonight, but if you play your cards right, you might be the one s*cking.

I know what you should be for Halloween. Mine.

Are you tired? Because you've been running through my nightmares all night.

I don't know what the trick is cause you certainly look like a treat.

It's not that I don't love your costume. It's just that I am dying to see what's underneath it.

You must be made of candy because you look so sweet.

You're obviously dressed as a zombie because you look so drop-dead gorgeous.

That pirate outfit looks really hot on you. Do you want to search me for buried treasure?

Are you a zombie? Because I will totally let you eat me.

If I were a zombie, I’d eat you first.

I think that I am falling under your spell.

Are you a ghost, sweetheart? Because you've been haunting my dreams.

I'm not a vampire, but I wouldn't mind s*cking on your neck tonight.

I thought all the creepy costumes were what had my heart beating fast, but as soon as I saw you, I realized it wasn't them at all.

Cheesy Halloween pick-up lines

Photo: pexels.com, @juanvargas (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A cheesy pick-up line can relieve stress while displaying your sense of humour. Take a look at the examples below.

Are you a witch? Because I'm under your spell.

You must be tired because you've been running through my night.

Do you like things that go bump in the night?

If I could rearrange the alphabet, I'd put U and I together.

D*mn baby, I gots to make my magic wand disappear.

You don't need Halloween because you look like a treat every day.

What's your favourite drink? I'm asking so I know what to buy you on our first date.

I'm like the spine on a care of magical creatures book; if you stroke me right, I'll open wide for you.

You look so familiar. Didn’t we take a class together? I could’ve sworn we had chemistry.

I'm not going as a ghost this year, but you can still get under my sheets.

You’re so beautiful that you made me forget my pickup line.

Halloween-themed pick-up lines

Photo: pexels.com, @blackstarrxx (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Halloween is a great time to meet with your friends. Make the most of this day by approaching that person you've always had a crush on. Here are some pick-up lines to get you started.

It may be Halloween, but I promise never to ghost you.

I should have dressed up as a ghost tonight so that I could let you under my sheets.

Hey, what are you doing for Halloween this year? I was thinking we’d start early with some monster mash at my place.

I have a Harry Potter costume for this Halloween. It’s only fair, seeing as I’m great with tongues.

costume for this Halloween. It’s only fair, seeing as I’m great with tongues. I'd ask about your favourite Halloween candy, but I doubt there's anything sweeter than you.

Even though it's Halloween, I promise I won't ghost you.

Normally I'd wish for milky ways, but you're the only treat I want this Halloween.

Want to watch a horror movie? I need someone to hold me during the scary parts.

There are 20 angels in the world; 11 are playing, eight are sleeping, and 1 of them is standing in front of me.

Halloween is the ideal time to express your feelings for your crush. The following Halloween pick-up lines can help you find the right words to say.

READ ALSO: 100+ funny Nigerian quotes about love, romance and relationships

Legit.ng recently published an article about funny Nigerian quotes about love, romance and relationships. These quotes were compiled by various celebrities, journalists, and comedians. The majority of them are amusing because Nigerians are among the world's most amusing people.

Reading funny Nigerian quotes about love and relationships is uplifting. The meanings of the sayings are frequently poetic and metaphorical, but they can also be very instructive. This article will remind you that you are not alone in your search for love.

Source: Legit.ng