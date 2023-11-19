Most Nigerian slangs come from popular catchphrases coined by top personalities in the country that have seamlessly integrated into our communication style.

Legit.ng highlighted the slangs that have ruled 2023 and how they took centre stage in conversations.

Nigerians have found great value in the use of their slang. Some of these buzzwords might have existed for a long time only to resurface, while others are being developed from recent societal events.

These catchphrases originate from political or entertainment scenes and are primarily spoken in Nigerian Pidgin English.

Popular Nigerian 2023 slangs you should know Credit: @burnaboygram, @officialasiwajubat, @mrfunny1

Source: Instagram

In this report, Legit.ng compiled the Nigerian slangs that dominated the communication culture in 2023 and their meanings.

On colos: Use when questioning about a person's sanity:

This is an indirect way of asking if someone is alright in their senses. This is commonly used for questioning a person's sanity. It's mostly used on social media to question someone's inexplicable behaviour.

Let the poor breathe: Originated by Bola Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu popularised this slogan during the 2023 election campaign by using it frequently.

This is a plea for the government or other powerful entities to consider the plight of the poor and powerless in making their decisions. It may also mean giving the masses access to an opulent lifestyle.

People also use it when they want to do something that will be seen as lavish and excessive, something they can treat themselves to.

Dey play: Started in 2022, became popular in 2023

Even though this was popular in 2022, from Sabinus's "Something hooge", the phrase "Dey play" has become one of the most used 2023 phrases in the country.

It made it into trend lists for 2023. It means to keep on wasting time and not take anything seriously.

"Dey play" is a saying that encourages individuals to work harder and take life less lightly, and it often appears in videos in which the owner brags about material possessions like a new house or car.

No evidence by singer Burna Boy

This came from Burna Boy's iconic meme, "You go explain tire, no evidence".

This means that one's explanation will not hold water if one cannot provide evidence to support their claims. It also indicates when you have not worked hard to reap benefits.

Japa-has continued to hold water since 2022:

The word "Japa" means "to run quickly" in the Yoruba language, from which it was borrowed. It was popularised in 2022 and has become a trend in Nigerian society.

But when Nigerian youths say "Japa," they refer to the eagerness to leave the country overseas to study, work, or for other reasons.

Source: Legit.ng