Model Emily Feld's biography: age, height, measurements, net worth

Emily Feld is a young model with a significant following on social media. She often shares her behind-the-scenes footage from her modelling gigs online. She has worked with reputable brands in her career.

Emily Feld is a teenage model who has achieved a lot in a short period. Her career is thriving, making her one of the most successful Australian models. Discover her age, height, measurements, and net worth today.

Profile summary

Full name Emily Feld Nickname Em Gender Female Date of birth 17th April 2003 Age 19 years (as of 2022) Place of birth Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia Current residence Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia Nationality Australian Ethnicity White Zodiac sign Aries Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’ 8” Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Single Siblings 3 Profession Model and social media star Emily Feld's Instagram @emily.feld

Emily Feld's bio

Emily Feld is a model and social media celebrity. She started her career early and has since built herself in the world of modelling.

How old is Emily Feld?

Emily Feld's real age is 19 years as of 2022. She was born on 17th April 2003, and her Zodiac sign is Aries.

Some people have questioned Emily Feld's age because she has already made a name for herself in the fashion industry. The reality is she is still a teen.

Where is Emily Feld from?

Model Emily Feld was born and raised in Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia. She has lived in the same house her entire life. Her nationality is Australian, and her ethnicity is White.

Family background

The model is the youngest child in a family of four children. She has two brothers and one sister whose names have not been disclosed in the media.

Career

Emily started modelling when she was 13 years old. She is represented by Que Models in Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia. She has travelled to various parts of the world for work, including Thailand, Fiji, and Vietnam. She is the face of Michael Murchie Photography.

In September 2016, the model started her journey as a social media influencer. Her Instagram account has over 1.1 million followers.

She has endorsed many brands on social media. These include Yoins, ŪMA a Label, Art of Luminance, Bella Brazil Swimwear, TeenzShop, Lotus Leggings, M.G.S. Swimwear, NAK Hair, and Chrome Energy Drink.

What is Emily Feld's net worth in 2022?

There is no official communication about the model's net worth or income. Even so, it is apparent that she rakes a decent amount of money from modelling and brand endorsement deals.

Who is Emily Feld's boyfriend?

The model appears to be single at the moment. She prefers to keep her relationship life away from the cameras.

How tall is Emily Feld?

Emily Feld's height is 5’ 8” or 173 centimetres tall. She weighs about 121 pounds or 55 kilograms and has dark brown hair and eyes.

Emily Feld's measurements in inches are 34-26-35. Her bra cup size is 33C.

Trivia

She spends most of her free time watching movies and has watched almost everything on Netflix.

She considers herself a boring person, the opposite of her Zodiac sign.

She enjoys drawing and has scribbled in all of her books and notebooks.

She is pretty indecisive and struggles with shopping because of this.

She prefers visiting beaches with the least number of people, preferably none.

She was a competitive cheerleader and was ranked second in the national competitions in November 2017.

Emily Feld is a young model and social media star who inspires young people to pursue their dreams early. She has a significant following on social media, where she posts her modelling pictures.

