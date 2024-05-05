Enyimba International football club of Aba star, Akanni Elijah, has hailed the NFF for appointing Finidi George as the substantive Super Eagles' head coach

Legit.ng recalls that the NFF on Monday, April 29, appointed Finidi, 53, as Super Eagles' boss

Speaking exclusively to Legit.ng, Enyimba's No.10 shared his perspective on the NFF's resolution

Aba, Abia state - Enyimba star, Akanni Elijah, has said the appointment of Finidi George as the head coach of the Super Eagles of Nigeria, is "a step in the right direction".

Elijah stated this in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng.

The exciting midfielder expressed his hope that Finidi will replicate the success he had with Enyimba with the Super Eagles.

The former MFM FC man told Legit.ng:

"I believe it’s a step in the right direction. Since the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has decided to look inward, he (Finidi) is the best man for the job. Having led us to the league victory last year (2023), the bond he has with his players is second to none which makes it easy for us to interpret his philosophy.

"I believe he will be able to replicate this in the Super Eagles, even though it is a more difficult task."

Legit.ng recalls that the NFF, on Monday, April 29, approved the recommendation of its technical committee to appoint Finidi, an Ajax Amsterdam legend, as head coach ahead of over 60 other local and foreign applicants.

Some of the other coaches who reportedly applied are US U-19 coach Michael Nsien, Spain-based former Katsina United coach Henry Makinwa, Sylvanus Okpala and Daniel Amokachi.

Former Cameroon coach Antonio Conceicao and Dutchman Danny Bujis also allegedly applied for the Super Eagles job.

