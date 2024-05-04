A Nigerian student has shared the unusual message she received after checking her UTME result via a code

The message informed her that her result was still undergoing investigation and would not be released yet

Social media users have shared their thoughts about the student's situation, with many offering suggestions

A Nigerian girl has cried out on social media after checking her Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination result.

The student posted a screenshot showing the message she received after sending a code to access her result.

A student disclosed that her UTME result was under investigation. Photo credit: JIM WATSON/ Getty images. Depicted person has no relationship with story. Photo for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

Student's UTME result under investigation

The student who chose to be anonymous shared the screenshot via a Facebook platform, JAMB 2024 Connect Updates.

The student had sent the words UTME result to 55019 only to be told that her result was now under investigation.

While some students claimed that she might have done examination malpractice, others said she wrote too much.

However, the anonymous student clarified speculations and insisted that she never engaged in any form of exam malpractice.

In her words:

"My result is under investigation, please what can I do? God please. please, why? I didn't do expo."

Reactions as JAMB student cries out

Social media users who saw the post took to the comments section to share their opinions on what could be delaying her UTME result from being released.

Akinyeme said:

"It means ur result has been withheld."

Precious Ibeabuchi reacted:

"Same here... will they release it?"

Anti Social said:

"Omo u over write oo."

Bankole Omolulu said:

"Withheld it will be released don't pay for any runs ooooooo."

Feyisayo commented:

"The result will be released when the investigation is concluded probably there Is a mixup they might be trying to verify."

Laise added:

"You go need defend ur score."

Source: Legit.ng