The former governor of Lagos state, Babatunde Fashola, has ceded the custodianship of her daughter to a new man

Fashola was all smile throughout the wedding ceremony as he held firm to her daughter, Yewande, before handing it over to the groom

The two-term governor donned a white Agbada to the conjugal ceremony, topped with his statement cap

The former Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has married her beautiful daughter, Yewande, off to a cute guy, Posi Ogunlesi.

Fashola nearly could not let go of his daughter's hands as he held on to them for most of the conjugal function.

Despite being an outdoor ceremony, attendance at the party was strictly by invitation Image: IG/samsavvyphotography

The wedding ceremony was strictly by invitation, as only close friends and family members were allowed into the event.

As apparent in the shots taken at the function, the occasion was held in an open space rather than an indoor ceremony.

The pictures, posted by the photography company hired for the event, were captioned with:

"Golden moment, he held her hand all through.”

About the former Lagos governor

Babatunde Fashola served as minister of power, works, and housing for two consecutive terms under former president Muhammadu Buhari, between 2015 to 2019 and to 2023.

He is a lawyer and a senior advocate of Nigeria. He was called to the Nigerian Bar in November 1988.

He took the mantle of Lagos state governorship from Bola Tinubu, the current president of the federal republic of Nigeria, who had served two straight tenures.

