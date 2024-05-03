The recent appointment by the governor of Lagos state, Babajide-Sanwo-Olu has generated mixed reactions on social media

A report on Friday revealed that Sanwo-Olu appointed the daughter of King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall, a.k.a KWAM1 as his aide

Some Nigerians took to X and applauded the governor but a few criticised the top job given to Basirat Damilola Marshall

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state has reportedly appointed Basirat Damilola Marshall, daughter of Fuji maestro, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall, a.k.a KWAM1, as his senior special assistant on Tourism.

Sanwo-Olu's appointment of KWAM1's daughter gets many talking on social media. Photo credit: KWAM1_official, damimarshall_, Babajide Sanwo-Olu

KWAM 1 confirms daughter's appointment in viral video

A viral video of her father thanking the governor and congratulatory messages sighted by The Punch on her Instagram page, @damimarshall_ on Thursday, May 2, confirmed the development.

In the viral video, her father, KWAM1, while performing on stage at the coronation and birthday reception of Oba Sikirullah Apena on Thursday, thanked Sanwo-Olu for appointing his daughter into his cabinet.

The fuji singer noted that it was his daughter, Damilola, who asked him to publicly thank the Lagos state governor for her appointment.

Nigerians react as Sanwo-Olu makes fresh appointment

As usual, Nigerians took to the comment section on X and reacted to the appointment by the APC governor. Legit.ng captured some of their reactions below.

@TaoFeek182 tweeted:

"This is reward for loyalty. A good news to me."

@NenyenwaNe75084 tweeted:

"If she's qualified, why not."

@MasterMaliq tweeted:

"Padi padi government."

@PEOPLESPOSSIBIL tweeted:

"Rewarding those who supported you is not a crime."

@abayomidaramol1 tweeted:

"This babe, i sabi her wellaaa. Congratulations to her."

