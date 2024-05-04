A northern senator has got many talking following his act of kindness perceived to be irrelevant to the people in his constituents

Senator for Kano Central District, Rufai Hanga, donated cash and other materials for the burial of the dead in his constituents

Nigerians took to the X platform and criticised the motive behind Senator Hanga's donations

Kano state - The Senator representing Kano Central District, Rufai Hanga, has donated 500,000 clay pots and 500,000 plain white cloths to help his constituents in burying their dead.

Senator Rufa'i Hanga has come under heavy criticism over the donation of pots and clothes to his constituents. Photo credit: Senator Rufa'i Hanga

Why did the senator donate clay pots, white cloths

As reported by PremiumTimes, Mr Hanga, whose district covers 15 local government areas, said the donation was in response to his constituents' frequent demands for assistance with burial materials.

An aide to the senator identified simply as Dawuud Auwal, announced the donations.

Meanwhile, Clay pots and white cloths are used by Muslims for enshrouding corpses. A male corpse requires three wraps, while a female corpse requires five wraps to be covered properly.

Speaking further, Mr Auwal said aside the donations, “The Senator has also paid scholarships for 200 students of Bayero University and registered over 1000 students for JAMB. He assisted 200 Kano Polytechnic among others.”

Mr Auwal tackled some Facebook users accusing the lawmaker of underrepresentation.

“We are used to this frequent requests from people soliciting money to buy white cloths and clay pots. Some have requested vehicles for transporting the dead,” Mr Auwal added.

Nigerians react to Kano senator's donation

Nigerians on X, have reacted differently to the gesture by the senator. Legit.ng captured some of their opinions below:

@Royal_Deacon tweeted:

"Preparing them for the pro Max shege ahead."

@AhmadArchy tweeted:

"So he will not give them at least RICE to eat before they die."

@profolu tweeted:

"Baba wan make dem dey bury everybody for there constituency. O boy."

@IjisakinC tweeted:

"Maybe that's what they deserve, if not, why did they vote for him?"

@RobbyO20 tweeted:

"Burial materials? How? For burying those slaughtered by their terrorists brothers Fulani jihadists ?"

