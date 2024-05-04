Real Madrid secured their 36th La Liga title as Barcelona's loss to Girona sealed their fate, with Carlo Ancelotti's side dominating with a comfortable win over Cadiz

Ancelotti clinched his second La Liga trophy with Real, extending their lead over Barcelona in league titles

Meanwhile, Jude Bellingham, a key player in Real's victory, joins the ranks of English players to have won La Liga, celebrating the triumph on social media

Madrid, Spain - Real Madrid clinched their 36th La Liga title as Barcelona stumbled to a 4-2 defeat against Girona.

Carlo Ancelotti's squad secured a comfortable 3-0 victory over Cadiz earlier in the day, putting pressure on their Catalan rivals to win at Estadi Montilivi.

Despite Barcelona leading 2-1 at halftime, Girona's three second-half goals sealed Real's championship with four matches left in the season.

Real Madrid's dominance was evident as they suffered only one league defeat this season and are on course to potentially amass 99 points, their second-highest total ever, BBC stated.

Ancelotti's second La Liga title for Real Madrid

The latest victory marks Ancelotti's second La Liga triumph as Real's coach, adding to his previous win in the 2021-22 season.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The win also means that Real Madrid now boasts nine more league titles than arch-rival Barcelona.

Meanwhile, the 14-time European Cup champions are set to face Bayern Munich in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final at the Bernabeu, following a 2-2 draw at the Allianz Arena.

“We have to put our joy on ice because we have a very important game ahead of us on Wednesday,” AP quoted Madrid coach Ancelotti as saying, referring to the Bayern Munich match.

Jude Bellingham celebrates Madrid's win

Jude Bellingham, the English midfielder who played a pivotal role in Real's triumph, scoring 18 goals in 26 La Liga appearances in his debut season with the club, has taken to X to celebrate.

Celebrating the victory, Bellingham posted:

"CAMPEONES!!! HALA MADRID Y NADA MAS!!!"

Legit.ng notes that Bellingham joins a prestigious list of English players who have won La Liga, including Laurie Cunningham, Steve McManaman, David Beckham, and Kieran Trippier.

Victor Boniface Makes Bundesliga Team of Season

In other news, Super Eagles striker Victor Boniface has earned a well-deserved spot in the star-studded Bundesliga Team of the Season for his pivotal role in Bayer Leverkusen's dominant campaign, which has seen them clinch the league title.

Bayer Leverkusen also currently maintains an unbeaten record across all competitions. Nigerian striker

Despite grappling with a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to injury, the Nigerian sensation has showcased his scoring prowess by netting 11 goals, firmly establishing himself as one of the league's top scorers.

Source: Legit.ng