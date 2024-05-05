Wofai Fada has turned deaf ears on her in-laws, the Coles' recent disclaimer on social media over her wedding to their son Taiwo Cole

The Nollywood actress has shared a video another video from what looked like her traditional wedding to Taiwo Cole

This comes a day after Wofai Fada shared photos of her and her boo as she flaunted her engagement ring online

The love story of Nollywood actress and comedian Wofai Fada and her lover continues to make headlines. It has since become a topic of discussion across different Nigerian social media spaces.

Hours after the Coles, Wofia's in-laws released a disclaimer over her wedding to their son Taiwo Cole, the actress has chosen to ignore it as she shared another video from her traditional wedding to her lover without his parents' blessings.

Legit.ng reported on Saturday, May 4, that Wofai unveiled Taiwo Cole as her man and shared photos where she flaunted her engagement ring.

In the new video Wofai shared, she and Taiwo looked happy as they rocked traditional outfits.

Celebrities, fans congratulate actress

Amid the drama, fans and well-wishers pen congratulatory messages to the actress. Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below:

preshstagram:

"Mrs Cole of Victoria Island! Looooooove it so much! May your home stay beautiful."

angiestribestores:

"Which hair cut be this?? Azin wetin be the name??? Incase i want go barber."

the_3k_shop:

"Man wey sit down do this video, na him them dey drop letter for? them go drop plenty tire be that, this one don make up him mind o."

nenejones_esq:

"We the online in-laws have given our approval! Your marriage will last forever! You will have boys, you will have girls. Your home will be blessed! Congratulations to both of you!"

i_am_jhennie:

"This guy can’t be 30years old they papa no just want make una marry."

Wofai Fada juggles ball in heels

In another report via Legit.ng Nollywood star Wofai Fada broke the internet with her football juggling skills.

In the viral clip, Wofai Fada was sighted raising the ball while rocking a high-heeled shoe.

Wofai Fada's celebrity status as a football pundit and actor has soared.

