Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.

Asaba, Delta state - A former minister of education, Kenneth Gbagi, has died.

Gbagi, the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), in the 2023 election in Delta state, passed away on Saturday, May 4, aged 62.

Prominent Delta politician, Kenneth Gbagi, is dead. Photo credit: Kenneth Gbagi

Source: Facebook

This sad development was made known by The Nation on Sunday, May 5.

Nigerian Tribune also noted the update.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A statement signed by his eldest son, Emuoboh Gbagi on behalf of the Gbagi family, reads:

“It is with profound sadness but gratitude to God, that we announce the passing of our beloved father, grandfather, husband, and brother, Olorogun (Barr.) Kenneth Omemavwa Gbagi, FNIM, OON; former minister of education, departed this life on the 4th of May 2024 at the age of 62."

The statement added:

“We take comfort in the fond memories of his life, his achievements, and the impact he made on the lives of countless individuals and communities.

“We kindly request your thoughts and prayers for our family during this challenging time of loss.

“May his soul rest in perfect peace."

More to follow...

Source: Legit.ng