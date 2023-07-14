Who is Brad Williams’ wife, Jasmine Williams? Her biography

Brad Williams’ wife, Jasmine Williams, is an American martial arts instructor. She gained immense prominence after her relationship with the actor and comedian became public. Brad Williams is an actor born with achondroplasia, and he is famous for his roles in numerous movies and TV series, such as Little Evil, Mascots, and Deadbeat.

Little Evil actor and his wife, martial arts instructor Jasmine Gong. Photo: @bradwilliamscomic on Instagram (modified by author)

Brad Williams’ wife, Jasmine, was little known until they got hitched. She has made a name for herself in the martial arts world as a Tae Kwon Do expert, participating in multiple international competitions. Her relationship with Little Evil actor Brad put her in the spotlight, and they have been together for about six years.

Profile summary

Full name Jasmine Gong Williams Gender Female Date of birth 28 July 1990 Age 32 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Baltimore, Maryland, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Asian Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 130 Weight in kilograms 59 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Relationship status Married Partner Brad Williams Children 1 Profession Martial arts instructor

Who is Brad Williams’ wife?

She is a martial arts instructor. Her maiden name is Jasmine Gong, but she is famous as Jasmine Williams. What is Jasmine Williams’ age? She is 32 years old as of July 2023. She was reportedly born on 28 July 1990. Her zodiac sign is Leo.

She was born and raised in Baltimore, Maryland, United States. The martial artist is an American national of Asian descent, residing in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Brad Williams' spouse completed her undergraduate studies in 2012. She graduated with a bachelor of Science degree in psychology and social action with the highest distinction.

Jasmine Gong’s profession

Jasmine Gong is a martial artist with a fourth-degree black belt in Tae Kwon Do. She has been training with the Korean Martial Arts Centre (KMAC) since 1997 and has participated in numerous competitions.

One of her notable achievements is winning double gold in the 2006 National Tae Kwon Do Junior Olympics. Besides Tae Kwon Do, she is good at judo, Arnis, Eskabo Daan, and Hapkido.

She is a martial arts instructor at KMAC's headquarters and the Stonestown YMCA. Gong also runs the Tae Kwon Do club at Jefferson Elementary.

How did Brad Williams meet his wife?

The duo first met through the dating app Feeld, designed for people looking to have threesomes. Brad said he got a chance to meet two women on the dating app, but only one, Jasmine Gong, showed up, and they hit it off. The couple loves threesomes and continues engaging other women.

When did Brad Williams get married?

After meeting and dating for a while, Jasmine and Brad tied the knot on 6 September 2017. The couple has been married for approximately six years but has been together longer.

Does Jasmine Williams have a child? Jasmine and her husband, Brad, have a daughter, Elway Williams, born in January 2020. Their daughter reportedly also has dwarfism condition.

How tall is Jasmine Williams?

The martial arts instructor stands at 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres) tall. She is about 1 foot 2 inches (36 centimetres) taller than her husband, who is 4 feet 4 inches (132 centimetres). Her weight is estimated to be 130 pounds (59 kilograms).

Fast facts about Jasmine Williams

Brad Williams’wife, Jasmine Williams, is a martial artist with a fourth-degree black belt in Tae Kwon Do. She has been married to actor and stand-up comedian Brad Williams for about six years. The couple has one child and resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.

