The family of late actor Junior Pope has reacted to his contentious obituary poster, which has since gone viral

Recall that after the burial flier was released online, many noticed that he was acknowledged as 'husband' on the carefully designed print

The recent development from the deceased's family triggered tonnes of reactions as many tried to figure what might be going on

The family of late Nigerian actor Pope Obumneme Odonwodo, aka Junior Pope, has made a public statement about the viral burial poster of the departed circulating online.

Legit.ng reported that the late thespian's burial posters caused a raucous online after many spotted that he wasn't acknowledged as a husband on the online flyer.

However, it was revealed that JP, as he was fondly called, would be laid to rest on May 17th, 2024. The late actor will be laid to rest in his homeland of Enugu state.

The deceased was married to his heartthrob, Jennifer Awele, and they had three sons before his death.

Now speaking out, his family stated that the burial poster circulating online was not authorised.

According to them, it needs several modifications, and the family has asked the public for help removing it.

"Dear Junior Pope Fans, I wanted to bring to your attention that the current poster of our late brother Junior Pope displayed needs some corrections. The family has requested your assistance in bringing it down. They mentioned that the revised version will be released soon. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation".

Netizens react to Junior Pope's obituary correction

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

romanqueenofficial:

"Thanks for letting us know sir, God bless u."

mberako_gift_:

"Snazzy i still can't believe this oh."

emekaokoye14:

"Who posted it and made it viral."

romanqueenofficial:

"What Exactly is wrong with humans pls the hurt is already enough, nobody shud add to it They shud stop unauthorize posting for crying out loud . GOSH!!! Most of us are still in pains."

odumejetv1:

"So Saint Angela @realangelaokorie and others that’s Claiming to love him so much don’t even know anything about him because if they really know they won’t be reposting it………. Fake love."

muahcakes

"Stanley come and explain ur self cos nah you Dey yarn rubbish. I don’t know what’s wrong with you."

Stanley Ontop speaks on Jnr Pope’s controversial obituary

Nigerian movie producer Stanley Nwoko, aka Stanley Ontop, weighed in on late actor Junior Pope's contentious burial obituary.

The young man, who has been updating netizens on events surrounding the tragic boat accident that took the vibrant actor's life and four other crew members, alleged that individuals have been asking him why 'husband' was excluded in Junior Pope's obituary.

The Nollywood practitioner stated that he has a lot of things he wants to make known.

