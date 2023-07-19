One Piece movies: when to watch them to keep up with the plot

One Piece began as a Japanese Shohen manga series and has now won the hearts of many globally. The One Piece movies were written by a Japanese manga artist and creator, Eiichiro Oda. The anime adaptation has over thousand episodes. With so many releases, it is essential to consider watching all One Piece movies in order to understand the story better.

Two of the characters in One Piece. Photo: @onepiecezone on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

According to the Guinness World Records, One Piece is considered the best-selling comic book series. It has captured young and old audiences' hearts with its stories and lovable characters. Regardless of being a new or a diehard fan, knowing when to watch all the One Piece movies can be challenging. Discover the correct order of watching the One Piece movies and when to watch them.

One Piece movies in order

The best order of watching One Piece movies is by their release dates since the events depicted are not canonically tied to the main story. Its order starts with One Piece and ends with One Piece Film: Red.

How many One Piece movies are there? There are a total of 15 films that have been released as of July 2023. Here is a closer look at each movie from the first to the last.

1. One Piece: The Movie (2000)

The One Piece: The Movie is the first in the One Piece movie list. It entails a story of a pirate called Captain Woonan, who is nicknamed Great Gold Pirate Woonan. The pirate existed a long time ago and was obsessed with gold.

He obtained 1/3 of the world's gold supply, and he disappeared with his gold on a remote island. Therefore, several Island pirates start searching for it. The Straw Hats Pirates, Luffy, Zoro, Nami and Usopp, are one of the island pirates.

2. One Piece: Clockwork Island Adventure (2001)

This film follows the Straw Hat Pirates as their ship, Going Merry, is stolen and disappears from the beach. While searching for it, they meet a duo named the Thief Brothers.

The Thief Brothers inform them that the ship has been stolen by a team of pirates called Trump Kyoudai. When the Straw Hat Pirates confront the Trump Pirates, Nami is kidnapped. Now, Luffy, Zoro, Saryi, Usopp and the Thief Brothers must look for a way to save Nami and regain the ship and Shanks Straw hat.

3. One Piece: Chopper's Kingdom in the Strange Animal Island (2002)

The film showcases the Straw Hat Pirates sailing through the Grand Line. They spot an upcoming island called Crown Island, which holds a crown treasure.

As they sail through the Grand Line, geysers erupt from under the Going Merry, and the crew find themselves flying over the Island. Chopper is separated from his friends as he falls off the ship. When he washes ashore on the Island, the talking native animals mistake him for their prophesized king!

4. One Piece: Dead End Adventure (2003)

Dead End Adventure was the first movie to run more than 90 minutes, thus becoming a full-length featured film. In the movie, the Straw Hat Pirates enter a secret race between pirate crews known as the Dead End Competition. However, they face a mighty opponent, Gasparde, an ex-marine with a powerful devil fruit and formerly working as a vice admiral.

5. One Piece: The Cursed Holy Sword (2004)

The film was written by Eiichio Oda and Yoshiyuki Suga and directed by Kazuhisa Takenouchi. The Straw Hat Pirates learn about the Shichiseiken on Asuka Island. Zoro, the Straw Hats' swordsman, disappears, and the Marines attack the island. Luffy and his crew must escape the marine and recover their swordsman.

6. One Piece: Baron Omatsuri and the Secret Island (2005)

In One Piece: Baron Omatsuri and the Secret Island film, the Straw Hats receive an invitation to a creation island full of adventures and fun activities. When they arrive, they are asked by the Baron of the island to participate in ridiculous challenge games. However, they discover something strange about Baron and the people of the island.

7. One Piece: The Giant Mechanical Soldier of Karakuri Castle (2006)

The Straw Hats crew searches a sinking wreckage pirate ship for treasure, only to find a treasure box. Upon opening it, they see an old lady hiding from the storm. The old woman promises them the treasure of a golden crown on her island, Mecha Island, if they take her home. They agree, but upon arriving on the island, their ship is first attacked by the island lord, Ratchet.

8. One Piece: Episode of Alabasta - The Desert Princess and the Pirates (2007)

This film was released in 2007 and was written by Eiichirô Oda and Hirohiko Uesaka. It is a retelling of all the activities and occurrences of Alabasta but in a high-quality animation. Luffy and his crew come to rescue a land amid a civil war due to a powerful devil fruit user.

9. One Piece: Episode of Chopper Plus: Bloom in the Winter, Miracle Sakura (2008)

This film is the ninth in the One Piece series. Similar to the Episode of Alabasta before, the film is a compressed recap of the Drum Island arc, which has the Straw Hats Crew having to make a diversion in their journey after Nami falls sick. While looking for a doctor to treat her, they meet their future doctor Chopper.

10. One Piece Film: Strong World (2009)

One Piece Film: Strong World movie was released in 2009. It was written by Eiichirô Oda and Hirohiko Uesaka and directed by Munehisa Sakai. The top actors in the film include Jeff Banks, Felecia Angelle and Bryan Baker.

The infamous pirate, Shiki the Golden Lion, re-emerges. He is on a mission to destroy East Blue Islands and conquer the world. To accomplish his mission, Shiki kidnaps Nami to use her as their navigator. Therefore, Nico, Brook and the rest of Straw Hats have to find a way to rescue Nami and save East Blue.

11. One Piece 3D: Straw Hat Chase (2011)

This is another interesting One Piece films. The film was released in 2011 and was the first to be in 3D CGI. It is also featured with Toriko 3D: Gourmet Adventure movie as a double feature.

When Luffy is asleep, a nifty eagle steals his most adorable straw hat. He had been given the hat by Red-Haired Shanks, his hero and role model, but the legendary Gol D. Roger originally owned it. The crew spots the eagle and begins chasing it; however, they have to overcome obstacles such as the unexpected Marines and Sea Kings.

12. One Piece Film: Z (2012)

The plot revolves around the former marine admiral Zephyr, known as Z. He steals Dyna Stones, dangerous weapons. He intends to destroy all pirates and their dreams of becoming King of Pirates. The Straw Hats Pirates must battle against Z to save the new world.

13. One Piece Film: Gold (2016)

The Straw Hats visits Gild Tesoro, the golden emperor and the country's ruler. Gild offers them an exceptional gamble, and the crew agrees, choosing to believe in their captain's luck. Nonetheless, they are later caught in a series of incidences forcing them to pull back and perform a heist.

14. One Piece: Stampede (2019)

It is among the best film in One Piece movies franchise. Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates go to a festival on an island where other famous pirates worldwide are in attendance. They compete for treasure at the Pirate Festival that Gol D. Roger had left behind.

15. One Piece Film: Red (2022)

One Piece Film: Red is the most recent movie released in 2022. The Straw Hat Pirates leave the Island of Elegia to attend a concert by a famous singer, Uta. After Utah performs her first song, Luffy approaches her on stage and reminds her they are childhood friends. Uta is the adopted daughter of Red-Haired Shanks.

Where and when to watch One Piece movies?

To watch all One Piece movies, you can access them on Disney+. You may also watch them on popular online platforms like Netflix, Hulu, Crunchyroll, Funimation and Pluto TV. You can watch the films when you feel like it and have the time.

Above are the One Piece movies in order to help you understand the films better. The franchise has been airing consistently for over 25 years, with over 1000 episodes. These movies can be found on different streaming platforms such as Disney+, Netflix, Hulu, Crunchyroll and Funimation.

Legit.ng recently published an interesting article about all the Riddick movies in order. The Riddick character has garnered a cult following due to his unique anti-hero persona and the blend of science fiction and action in the films.

The Riddick movies were written by David Twohy, a film director and screenwriter from the United States. All the Riddick movies were released at different times, and it is essential to watch them in order for the sake of the storyline.

Source: Legit.ng