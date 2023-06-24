JAMB has disclosed that the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) is the most sought-after in Nigeria

UNILORIN is followed by the University of Lagos and Lagos State University (LASU) in second and third place, respectively, for the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations

The update was provided by JAMB registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, during the 2023 policy meeting on admissions to tertiary institutions and awards held in Abuja

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

FCT, Abuja - The University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) and the University of Lagos (UNILAG) top the list of the most sought-after universities for the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME).

The Punch reported that according to the registrar of the Joint Admissions Matriculation Board (JAMB), Professor Ishaq Oloyede, the top 10 institutions were recognised due to the high number of applicants during the 2023 UTME application period.

Most candidates who sat for the 2023 UTME picked UNILORIN and UNILAG, according to JAMB. Photo credits: University of Ilorin, Ilorin, Nigeria, Jamb official

Source: Facebook

UNILORIN, UNILAG, LASU, others emerge most preferred Nigerian universities

Oloyede said this during the 2023 policy meeting in Abuja on Saturday, June 24.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In the list, while UNILORIN ranked first with 73,749 applicants, UNILAG ranked second with 60,606 applicants, and the Lagos State University (LASU) ranked third with 55,964, Premium Times reported.

Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), appeared in fourth place.

Legit.ng reports that UNILORIN has consistently been the candidates’ most preferred institution for over three years.

Others in the top 10 are the University of Benin (UNIBEN), the University of Nigeria (UNN), Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), and the University of Ibadan (UI).

Check out the full list below:

UNILORIN UNILAG LASU Federal University, Oye-Ekiti UNIBEN UNN OAU Nnamdi Azikwe University NDA, Kaduna University of Ibadan

Meet JAMB’s top scorer, Umeh Nkechinyere, from Anambra state

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Umeh Nkechinyere is the top scorer in the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME), the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) announced on Saturday, June 24.

Nkechinyere emerged as the best candidate after she scored 360.

2023/2024 admissions: What JAMB should set as cut-off mark

Legit.ng also reported that Prince AbdulMujeeb Adesegun Ogungbayi, the board chairman of MIMS Educational Services, on Friday, June 23, said it was unfair that JAMB candidates who score 200 and above in their UTME often struggle to secure admission into Nigerian schools.

Speaking to Legit.ng, Ogungbayi said that when cut-off marks are set, “JAMB and authorities of higher institutes of learning need to ensure that the rules are strictly implemented”.

Source: Legit.ng