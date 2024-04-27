Former Big Brother Naija housemate Miracle Ikechukwu Igbokwe buzzed the internet following his master's degree graduation

The Season three Double Wahala winner made it out of Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in America with whopping distinction

Fans and Netizens took to various social media platforms to appreciate his determination to achieve his dreams

After his elegant appearance on the reality TV show, the pilot pursued his career and managed to live a life outside of the media despite a couple of controversies.

BBNaija Miracle graduates with distinction. Credit: @miracleikechukwu

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng also reported that Miracle graduated from aviation school and became a certified pilot.

He showed off his certificate as a certified pilot after completing his airline transport pilot certification training at Bell Murray Aerospace.

The former housemate showed off the aviation school equipment as he entered the plane to display his skills.

Watch his graduation video below:

Reactions trail BBNaija Miracle's graduation

Legit.ng compiled them below:

raymond_agaba1:

"Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, also known as “The Harvard of the Skies,” is the #1 university in the world for aviation and aerospace.. What a great achievement. Congrats Man."

tufab:

"This guy really won BIG BROTHER and left the scene. Focused! Talk about a man that really knows what he wants. No drama ! Congrats Miracle."

oladunnibabyponto:

"One of the most reasonable person that made me Love BBN then he won the money and left the drama."

uncle_speed:

"Steady winning like a king and not setting ring light and doing podcast talking about sex and men and women. Congratulations to him."

theonlyriya:

"The most focused BBN candidate. He was never about the fame. Just got his money and went ahead to build his life."

aidudostella:

"Miracle is just too focused. I'm sure everyone who voted him is happy. Not those noisemakers."

Source: Legit.ng