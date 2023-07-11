One Piece filler list: episodes you can skip without losing the plot

One Piece is a Japanese manga animation series by Eiichiro Oda. The show debuted in 1999 and has over 1000 episodes. Despite the series satisfying fans over the years, several episodes are fillers. This One Piece filler list has episodes you can skip without losing the plot.

One Piece is one of the most popular and successful anime shows. The longest-running series consists of about 9% filler episodes. Find out the episodes you can brush past without losing the main story in the One Piece filler guide below.

One Piece filler list

How many episodes of One Piece are filler? There are over 90 filler episodes you can skip without losing the plot. The episodes are grouped into arcs as follows:

1. Warship Island arc (Episodes 54–61)

Warship Island is one of the many optional One Piece filler arcs. The story follows Blue Saga and comes before Straw Hat Pirates enter the Grand Line. It is the story of the pirates as they rescue Apis, a young girl who, after she escapes from a warship. You can skip the arc to get straight to the main story.

2. Post-Arabasta arc (Episodes 131–135)

The Post-Arabasta comes after the Arabasta. It is the second filler arc in the show, and fans get to see some backstories of the characters. This is one of the arcs you can skip, as most fans think it is lacking on the narrative side.

3. Goat Island arc (Episodes 136–138)

Goat Island follows the story of the Straw Hats, who land on this island by mistake. Luffy and his crew find an old man with many goats in this arc. They help the man get his ship working, but these episodes do not tie up with the main story.

4. Ruluka Island arc (Episodes 139–143)

The Ruluka Island follows Goat Island in the animated series. It chronicles the pirates landing on another mysterious island named Ruluka after being chased away by the marines. Here they find a dictator over-taxing people to build the Rainbow Tower. Luffy and his crew must help the people escape in the shortest time possible.

5. G-8 arc (Episodes 196–206)

The G-8 arc is the funniest filler arc in the One Piece manga series and comes after the Sky Island Saga. Luffy and his crew leave and get trapped inside a fortified marine base. They must find a way to survive and escape from the marine base.

6. Ocean's Dream arc (Episodes 220–224)

Ocean's Dream is based on a One Piece PlayStation game where Straw Hats' memories are erased. Only Nico Robin retains his memory. Although this plot might interest you, you can skip these episodes without fear.

7. Foxy's Return arc (Episodes 225–228)

Foxy's Return follows the Ocean's Dream arc, meaning it's another back-to-back filler arc. Foxy, the most hated character in the One Piece animated TV series, makes a comeback. He rebuilds his relationship with the pirates.

8. Ice Hunter arc (Episodes 326–335)

The Ice Hunter comprises Piece fillers and follows the Post Enies Lobby. Here, the gang sets off to the Florian Triangle, intending to help members of a wrecked ship. To their surprise, they discover the members are bounty hunters and must fight them.

9. Spa Island arc (Episodes 382–384)

The Spa Island also joins the One Piece filler episodes list. It follows the Thriller Barc and is one of the fun parts with the spa concept. Here, the Straw Hats crew enjoys activities and interacts with newcomers before Foxy’s crew interrupts them.

10. Little East Blue arc (Episodes 426–429)

Little East Blue precedes the One Piece Film: Strong World animation film. The pirates find a mysterious island that looks like East Blue. However you need to watch them before watching the movie, but you can skip it if you are interested in the storyline.

11. Z's Ambition arc (Episodes 575–578)

Z's Ambition follows the time skip. Just like the Little East Blue, this arc sets the stage for the action movie One Piece Film: Z. Luffy and the gang move to the Maubeugemour Sea of the New World, although they get stopped by Neo-Marines. These episodes can be skipped unless you plan to watch the movie.

12. Caesar Retrieval arc (Episodes 626–628)

The Caesar Retrieval follows the Punk Hazard in the anime series. One Piece's main antagonist, Caesar Clown, is held hostage by dark figures. Caesar's relationship with the pirates is given context in this filler episode. Luffy and his crew must find him and kidnap him back again.

13. Silver Mine arc (Episodes 747–750)

The Silver Marine follows the Dressrosa arc and ties to the One Piece Film: Gold. The Silver Mine Alliance kidnap Bartolomeo and Luffy, and the two must fight to be free. If you are interested in the anime movie, you can watch them. If not, skip them.

14. Marine Rookie arc (Episodes 780–782)

The Marine Rookie consists of filler episodes of One Piece, which takes place after the Zou arc. It is an exciting story where the pirates go to retrieve Sanji, but their food supplies run out. They break into a marine fortified base and loot its food to avoid starvation. These are One Piece episodes to skip, as it is more of a distraction than a must-watch.

15. Uta's Past arc (Episodes 1029–1030)

Uta's Past is the fifteenth filler arc of the series that introduces a character named Uta. She is Luffy’s childhood friend and Shank's adopted daughter. Her role is essential as she ties to the famous movie One Piece: Red. These fillers are only justified for those who plan to watch the movie. Others can skip them and won't miss the plot of the series.

Does One Piece have fillers?

Yes, the animated series has fillers. The fillers episodes prolong the show but do not add to the main story.

How many filler episodes are in One Piece?

Out of the over 1,000 episodes, the anime series has 95 fillers. The fillers are grouped into arcs under one subject.

How much of One Piece is filler?

The anime series consists of 9% of the filler. This means you can skip these episodes, and the flow of the story will not be affected.

Can I skip fillers in One Piece?

Yes! You can skip the filler episodes in the anime series. However, there are some filler arcs that you need to watch as they tie to certain One Piece movies.

What is the longest filler in One Piece?

The longest filler arc in One Piece is the G-8. It has 11 episodes and is the funniest filler arc due to comic elements.

One Piece anime is one of the longest and most popular shows. The animated series that started in 1999 has over 1,000 episodes and is still ongoing. However, there are filler episodes that you may skip and not lose the show's plot. And the above One Piece filler list is all you need if you are anxious or a first-time watcher.

