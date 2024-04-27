An examiner in the Department of Mass Communication, at Lagos State University (LASU) made use of Portable and Bobrisky

The examiner at LASU asked his students to use the feud between socialite, Bobrisky and Portable to write a five-minute screenplay

The two questions about Bobrisky and singer Portable carry 40 marks, and a copy of it has gone viral on social media

Nigerian socialite Bobrisky and singer Portable were prominently featured in examination questions at Lagos State University.

The two celebrities were at loggerheads recently and the examiner at the Department of Mass Communication, LASU took note while setting questions.

LASU examiner asks questions about Portable and Bobrisky. Photo credit: Instagram/Portable and Bobrisky.

A copy of the question paper posted on TikTok by @iam_toyyen shows that there are two questions about Bobrisky and Portable.

The question also touched on Bobrisky's controversial selection as the best-dressed female during the Eniola Ajao film premiere.

The first question reads:

“Using the 3-art structure model, consider the controversial selection of Bobrisky (Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju) as the best-dressed female during the Eniola Ajao film production Ajakaju (Beast of Two Worlds) as the setup. Pin the dramatic set-up between Portable (Habeeb Okikiola Olalomi) and Bobrisky as the confrontation. Adopt the EFCC twist and the shim journey to prison as the resolution.”

The second question asked students to use the confrontation between Bobrisky and Portable to write a screenplay. The two questions carry 40 marks.

Reactions to LASU examination questions about Portable and Bobrisky

@_AJOKE_ said:

"Proudly communicator."

@Adu_nni commented:

"Nothing you wan tell me. You be mass communication student."

@Lady K said:

"Naa this kind question me self dey expect on Monday."

