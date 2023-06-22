All the Riddick movies in order: how and where to watch them

If you are a fan of Vin Diesel, you have probably watched the Riddick movies. The Riddick movies were written by the American film director and screenwriter David Twohy. He is known for his work in science fiction and has played a significant role in shaping the Riddick universe and the character of Richard B. Riddick, played by Vin Diesel. In this article, you will learn how and where to watch the Riddick movies in order.

The franchise revolves around Riddick as he fights for survival against deadly aliens and ruthless bounty hunters. The Riddick character has gained a cult following due to his unique anti-hero persona and the blend of science fiction and action in the films. Here are the Riddick movies in chronological order to help improve your watching experience.

Riddick movies in order to watch

How many Riddick movies are there? There is a total of three Riddick movies played by Vin Diesel. However, there is an additional animated film that provides some backstory and explores events that occur immediately after the first film.

All the Riddick movies were released at different times, and it is important to watch them in order for the sake of the storyline. Below is all the info you need to know about the Riddick timeline and the standalone adventures of Vin Diesel in each film.

Pitch Black (2000)

If you want to watch the the Riddick series in order, Pitch Black should be the first film you should watch. The film was written by Twohy and brothers Ken and Jim Wheat. The film combines elements of science fiction, horror, and survival. The story revolves around a group of passengers whose spacecraft crash-lands on a barren desert planet. The survivors find themselves stranded and struggling to survive in a hostile environment.

Being part of the criminal passengers being transported to prison, Riddick is soon caught up in a fight for survival when the planet’s flying creatures begin attacking them. These fierce creatures are highly adapted to hunting in the darkness, constantly threatening the survivors. The antihero joins forces with the other survivors and passengers as the threat escalates.

You can watch Pitch Black on popular streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Instant Video, HBO Max, Roku and Vudu.

The Chronicles of Riddick: Dark Fury (2004)

This short animated film titled "Dark Fury" serves as a bridge between the events of Pitch Black and The Chronicles of Riddick. It expands on the Riddick universe and provides additional backstory for the character. The story follows Carolyn Fry, and Kyra as they are captured by the bounty hunter Toombs and his crew.

While on the ship, the group encounters a mysterious woman named Aereon, who is an ambassador from the Elemental race. Aereon warns the crew about the imminent threat of a religious zealot army led by Lord Marshal, the Necromongers. The film introduces new elements, such as the Elemental race and its connection to Riddick's abilities.

You can stream the film on various streaming sites such as Google Play, Amazon Instant Video, YouTube, Vudu, Microsoft Store, and Redbox.

The Chronicles of Riddick (2004)

The Chronicles of Riddick is the second film in the list of the order of Riddick movies. It follows the adventures of Richard B. Riddick as he becomes entangled in a galactic conflict between two factions: the Necromongers and the remaining members of the planet Furya. Riddick has to hide and try to escape from the bounty hunters.

Riddick successfully manages to eliminate Toombs and steals their ship. He encounters Dame Vaako, a high-ranking Necromonger, and her husband, Commander Vaako. He also reunites with Imam, a holy man he rescued a few years earlier, and forms alliances.

The film's major cast members include Vin Diesel, Alexa Davalos, Colm Feore, Keith David and Karl Urban. You can stream the movie on Netflix, Amazon Instant Video, iTunes, Google Play, and Vudu.

Riddick (2013)

The film was released in 2013 and was written and directed by David Twohy. Like Pitch Black, Riddick finds himself stranded on a lonely and inhospitable alien planet after being betrayed by the Necromongers. As he navigates the dangerous landscape, he realises that a massive storm is approaching, attracting even the deadlier Mud Demons.

Riddick strikes a deal with the mercenaries, promising them a way off the planet in exchange for his freedom. Tension arises between Riddick and the mercenaries, leading to a violent confrontation. However, they later realize that their real threat lies in the impending onslaught of the Mud Demons, forcing them to join hands for survival.

You can watch the film on your Roku device on Netflix, Prime Video, Redbox, or Vudu.

Riddick 4: Furya

This film has not yet been released, but there has been ongoing discussion and development for the film. The plot will focus on the mysterious origins of the highly capable Furyan fugitive.

With the comprehensive list of Riddick movies in order shared above, you can dive into thrilling survival horror, epic world-building, and intense action with Vin Diesel's iconic character. You can get most of these films on Netflix and other popular streaming platforms.

