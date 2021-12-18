Mayrin Villanueva’s biography: who is Eduardo Santamarina’s wife?

Mayrin Villanueva is a Mexican actress and model. She is married to a popular Mexican film, theatre, and television actor Eduardo Santamarina. The couple has been together since 2009 and has one child together.

Mayrín Villanueva poses for photos during 'Si Nos Dejan' TV Show cast meeting to see the first broadcast on November 1, 2021 in Mexico City, Mexico. Photo: Adrián Monroy

Source: Getty Images

Mayrin Villanueva is a telenovela actress who has appeared in several series. In 1997, she made her television debut as Romina in the series Mi generación.

Mayrín Villanueva's bio

Eduardo Santamarina's wife was born on 8 October 1970 in Toluca, State of Mexico, Mexico.

How old is Mayrín Villanueva?

As of 2021, Mayrín Villanueva's age is 51 years.

Career

Mayrin Villanueva during TV y Novelas Red Carpet at Televisa in Mexico City, Mexico. Photo: Luis Ortiz

Source: Getty Images

After her debut in 1997, she landed a role in the TV show Preciosa, in which she played Claudia Ortiz in one episode.

She was recently cast as Alicia Montiel in the series Si nos dejan. She has appeared in 84 episodes so far. She will also appear in the upcoming series Bocetos as Mónica. Below is a list of all the films and television series the actress has appeared.

Movies

2019: Mamá se fue de viaje

2019: Jesus of Nazareth as María

as María 2019: Mi propósito eres tú (parodia) as Silvia Olvera

TV series

2021: Si nos dejan as Alicia Montiel

as Alicia Montiel 2005-2021: Vecinos as Silvia Olvera

as Silvia Olvera 2020: Rubí as Refugio Ochoa de Pérez

as Refugio Ochoa de Pérez 2019-2020: Soltero con hijas as Gabriela de Del Pazo

as Gabriela de Del Pazo 2018: Mi marido tiene familia as Rebeca Treviño

as Rebeca Treviño 2017-2018: Me declaro culpable as Alba

as Alba 2016: 40 y 20 as Ximena

as Ximena 2016: Dressed for Mourning as Vanessa

as Vanessa 2016: Lying Heart as Lucía

as Lucía 2014-2015: My Heart Is Yours as Isabela Vázquez de Castro

as Isabela Vázquez de Castro 2013: Mentir para vivir as Oriana Caligaris

as Oriana Caligaris 2013: Love Rules as Rebeca Treviño

as Rebeca Treviño 2011-2012: Una familia con suerte as Rebeca Treviño

as Rebeca Treviño 2007: Yo amo a Juan Querendón as Paula Dávila Escobar

as Paula Dávila Escobar 2007: Amor sin maquillaje as Paula Dávila

as Paula Dávila 2006: La fea más bella as Jacqueline Palacios

as Jacqueline Palacios 2004: Wooden Woman as Mariana Rodríguez

as Mariana Rodríguez 2003: Niña... amada mía as Diana Soriano

as Diana Soriano 2001: Aventuras en el tiempo as Urraca Valdepeña

as Urraca Valdepeña 2001: Friends and Rivals as Georgina

as Georgina 2000: Siempre te amaré as Berenice Castellanos Paragas

as Berenice Castellanos Paragas 1999: A Christmas Carol as Espíritu

as Espíritu 1999: Alma rebelde as Paula

as Paula 1998: La mentira as Nicole Belot

as Nicole Belot 1998: Preciosa as Claudia Ortiz

as Claudia Ortiz 1997: Mi generación as Romina

In 2003 the Mexican actress won the TVyNovelas Awards in the category of Best Female Revelation.

Who is Mayrín Villanueva's spouse?

Mayrin Villanueva and guest attend the VIII Edition of the Ibero-American Film and Audiovisual PLATINUM Awards to be held at the IFEMA Municipal Palace in Madrid, Spain. Photo: Javier Ramirez

Source: Getty Images

Mayrín is married to actor Eduardo Hernández García Santamarina. Eduardo and Mayrín have been together since 2009 and have a daughter named Julia.

Mayrín was previously married to a known actor Jorge Poza, whom she divorced in 2008. They had twins together. Mayrín Villanueva's children with Jorge are Romina and Sebastian Poza.

Body measurements

Mayrín Villanueva's height is 5 feet 5 inches or 165 centimetres, and she weighs 121 pounds or 55 kilograms. Her body measurements are 33-24-33 inches or 83-60-83 centimetres.

Mayrín Villanueva has had a successful career as an actress. She currently has 30 acting credits under her name. Besides her career endeavours, she is a wife and a mother of three.

