Mayrin Villanueva’s biography: who is Eduardo Santamarina’s wife?
Mayrin Villanueva is a Mexican actress and model. She is married to a popular Mexican film, theatre, and television actor Eduardo Santamarina. The couple has been together since 2009 and has one child together.
Mayrin Villanueva is a telenovela actress who has appeared in several series. In 1997, she made her television debut as Romina in the series Mi generación.
Profile summary
- Full name: Mayrín Villanueva Ulloa
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: 8 October 1970
- Age: 51 years (as of 2021)
- Zodiac sign: Libra
- Place of birth: Toluca, State of Mexico, Mexico
- Nationality: Mexican
- Ethnicity: Latina
- Religion: Christianity
- Sexuality: Straight
- Height in feet: 5'5"
- Height in centimetres: 165
- Weight in pounds: 121
- Weight in kilograms: 55
- Body measurements in inches: 33-24-33
- Body measurements in centimetres: 83-60-83
- Hair colour: Brown
- Eye colour: Brown
- Marital status: Married
- Partner: Eduardo Santamarina
- Children: 3
- Son: Sebastián Poza
- Daughters: Julia and Romina Poza
- Profession: Model, actress
- Instagram: @mayrinvillaneva
Mayrín Villanueva's bio
Eduardo Santamarina's wife was born on 8 October 1970 in Toluca, State of Mexico, Mexico.
How old is Mayrín Villanueva?
As of 2021, Mayrín Villanueva's age is 51 years.
Career
After her debut in 1997, she landed a role in the TV show Preciosa, in which she played Claudia Ortiz in one episode.
She was recently cast as Alicia Montiel in the series Si nos dejan. She has appeared in 84 episodes so far. She will also appear in the upcoming series Bocetos as Mónica. Below is a list of all the films and television series the actress has appeared.
Movies
- 2019: Mamá se fue de viaje
- 2019: Jesus of Nazareth as María
- 2019: Mi propósito eres tú (parodia) as Silvia Olvera
TV series
- 2021: Si nos dejan as Alicia Montiel
- 2005-2021: Vecinos as Silvia Olvera
- 2020: Rubí as Refugio Ochoa de Pérez
- 2019-2020: Soltero con hijas as Gabriela de Del Pazo
- 2018: Mi marido tiene familia as Rebeca Treviño
- 2017-2018: Me declaro culpable as Alba
- 2016: 40 y 20 as Ximena
- 2016: Dressed for Mourning as Vanessa
- 2016: Lying Heart as Lucía
- 2014-2015: My Heart Is Yours as Isabela Vázquez de Castro
- 2013: Mentir para vivir as Oriana Caligaris
- 2013: Love Rules as Rebeca Treviño
- 2011-2012: Una familia con suerte as Rebeca Treviño
- 2007: Yo amo a Juan Querendón as Paula Dávila Escobar
- 2007: Amor sin maquillaje as Paula Dávila
- 2006: La fea más bella as Jacqueline Palacios
- 2004: Wooden Woman as Mariana Rodríguez
- 2003: Niña... amada mía as Diana Soriano
- 2001: Aventuras en el tiempo as Urraca Valdepeña
- 2001: Friends and Rivals as Georgina
- 2000: Siempre te amaré as Berenice Castellanos Paragas
- 1999: A Christmas Carol as Espíritu
- 1999: Alma rebelde as Paula
- 1998: La mentira as Nicole Belot
- 1998: Preciosa as Claudia Ortiz
- 1997: Mi generación as Romina
In 2003 the Mexican actress won the TVyNovelas Awards in the category of Best Female Revelation.
Who is Mayrín Villanueva's spouse?
Mayrín is married to actor Eduardo Hernández García Santamarina. Eduardo and Mayrín have been together since 2009 and have a daughter named Julia.
Mayrín was previously married to a known actor Jorge Poza, whom she divorced in 2008. They had twins together. Mayrín Villanueva's children with Jorge are Romina and Sebastian Poza.
Body measurements
Mayrín Villanueva's height is 5 feet 5 inches or 165 centimetres, and she weighs 121 pounds or 55 kilograms. Her body measurements are 33-24-33 inches or 83-60-83 centimetres.
Mayrín Villanueva has had a successful career as an actress. She currently has 30 acting credits under her name. Besides her career endeavours, she is a wife and a mother of three.
