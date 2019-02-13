Latest Yoruba movies for everyone to enjoy: hottest releases of 2023

Yoruba films are known for their cultural richness, exciting storylines, and almost accurate depictions of life in Nigeria. These films have been an integral part of Nollywood for decades. Each year, multiple productions are released. If you are a fan, you should find out the latest Yoruba movies for your entertainment.

A couple watching a movie in a cinema. Photo: pexels.com, @Pavel Danilyuk (modified by author)

The growth of Nollywood has led to the production of high-quality television shows and movies. The latest Yoruba movies meet the prevailing standards.

Latest Yoruba movies you should watch

Below is a look at the latest Yoruba films with amazing storylines. If you are a fan of Yoruba films, you should watch the ones listed below.

Inu Orogbo

YouTube release date: 4th August 2023

4th August 2023 Stars: Ade Adele, Olaniyi Afonja, and Laide Bakare

In this film, Lamidi steals a significant amount of cash from his boss and is sentenced to prison. He trusts a friend with the money to take care of his family while he is incarcerated. His friend does the unthinkable.

Adele Oba 2

YouTube release date: 1st August 2023

1st August 2023 Stars: Odunlade Adekola, Mr Latin, and Lawrence Sholanke

Adele Oba 2 is a continuation of Adele Oba. In this movie, two chiefs fight for one seat of power. They use all means possible, including going against the community's ethics, to secure the seat.

Omilagba 2

YouTube release date: 30th July 2023

30th July 2023 Stars: Juliet Jatto, Funmi Awelewa, Peju Ogunmola, and Jamiu Azeez

Omilagba 2 is a continuation of Omilagba. The film is about a young mystical being loaded with power and wisdom. The being comes to Earth to save a community but faces multiple challenges while trying to complete the mission.

Fidigbola

YouTube release date: 28th July 2023

28th July 2023 Stars: Mide Abiodun, Ireti Osayemi, and Ola Anjorin

In this film, a lady with irresistible body features attracts wealth and success through a demanding encounter from many individuals. As she delves deeper into this alluring world, she must confront the true cost of her desires and the power she holds over her life.

Gbogbo Lowo

YouTube release date: 26th July 2023

26th July 2023 Stars: Mercy Aigbe, Femi Adebayo, and Olayinka Solomon

Dunni has tried a variety of professions and vocations but has consistently failed at them. She must find out the source of her failures at all costs.

Disclosure

YouTube release date: 23rd July 2023

23rd July 2023 Stars: Odunlade Adekola, Gabriel Afolayan, and Tosin Abiola

The film is about a haunted man who cripples the happiness of a married woman when a past memory trickles in. He has a perfect plan to tackle the unfriendly situation.

My Cross

YouTube release date: 23rd July 2023

23rd July 2023 Stars: Mide Abiodun, Kemity, Tosin Olaniyan, and Mimmytea

In this movie, a man finds himself thrust into a nightmarish and traumatic experience when his wife unexpectedly turns hostile in their marriage. He struggles to make sense of her drastic change, and the situation intensifies further when her enigmatic family arrives.

Ijakadi

YouTube release date: 20th July 2023

20th July 2023 Stars: Apa, Olaiya Igwe, Atoribewu, Temitope Iledo, and Yemi Elesho

Ijakadi is a comical Yorubal movie. It is about a close-knit group of friends who are unemployed. They experience challenges in earning a decent livelihood. As a result, they do all it takes to earn an income, including sabotaging their friendship.

Omilagba

YouTube release date: 18th July 2023

18th July 2023 Stars: Juliet Jatto, Funmi Awelewa, Peju Ogunmola, and Jamiu Azeez

Omilagba is about a young, mystical being that descends to Earth to unite a community on the verge of doom. The spirit faces the harsh realities of dealing with human beings and faces unforeseen consequences.

Adele Oba

YouTube release date: 18th July 2023

18th July 2023 Stars: Odunlade Adekola, Mr Latin, and Lawrence Sholanke

Adele Oba was produced by Femi Akinyemi and directed by Sola .O. Oyedele. It is about two notable chiefs fighting for the seat of power. They go over and beyond to win the position.

Domestic Staff

YouTube release date: 18th July 2023

18th July 2023 Stars: Wunmi Toriola, Apa, Sisi Qaudri, and Feyikemi Dada

This movie is set in a mansion owned by a heartless and tyrannical boss. Three domestic workers face plenty of exploitation. They decide to act to change their fate.

Gbewudani

YouTube release date: 16th July 2023

16th July 2023 Stars: Wale Akorede, Ebun Oloyede, and Nifemi Lawal

In Gbewudani, a man and his wife have experienced a troubled past. Temilola, the wife, must take stringent steps to keep her husband in line to avoid a recurrence of past issues.

Eru Eleru

YouTube release date: 16th July 2023

16th July 2023 Stars: Juliet Jatto, Sisi Quadri, and Tunde Aderinoye

Bound by circumstance, an unlikely bond between two friends is put to the test when a desperate call for help is denied due to a premonition from one's sacred religion. In the depths of their despair, a string of events with unprecedented consequences are unearthed.

Agbon

YouTube release date: 14th July 2023

14th July 2023 Stars: Bimbo Oshin, Jide Awobona, Tosin Olaniyan, and Emmanuel Anderson

Agbon is a wanted criminal. His presence stings like bee, and his whisper spill venom to his victim. His continual reign of terror is unmatched, and people must stop him.

Iyawo Oniyawo

YouTube release date: 14th July 2023

14th July 2023 Stars: Bose Akinola, Damilola Oni, Apa, and Oyindamola Sanni

Yielding to the temptations of his reckless desires, a young man abandons his loving wife for another woman. His seemingly perfect new life unravels as he discovers the sinister depths of the woman's true intentions.

Ketu

YouTube release date: 14th July 2023

14th July 2023 Stars: Wunmi Toriola, Apa, Kemity, Ayo Olaiya, and Dele Odule

In this movie, Wunmi Toriola and Kemity get entangled in the hustle of a street hustler. Each is determined to outmanoeuvre the other.

Titans

YouTube release date: 12th July 2023

12th July 2023 Stars: Ibrahim Chatta, Jumoke Odetola, and Victoria Kolawole

In this movie, three drug lords who have come a long way in the drug cartel business must eliminate one of them who is interfering with the distribution chain.

My Wish

YouTube release date: 9th July 2023

9th July 2023 Stars: Ronke Odusanya, Rotimi Salami, and Tunde Aderinoye

A woman consumed by an idealised version of a man's image finds her desires fulfilled when he's met with an untimely tragedy. As their paths intertwine, she discovers that the man is not who he seems to be.

Egbe Orun

YouTube release date: 9th July 2023

9th July 2023 Stars: Dele Odule, Yinka Salau, and Fanimokun Omolola

This movie sheds some light on why human beings go through some difficulties that need some appeasing to their families in the other world to make life easier.

Ere Keke

YouTube release date: 9th July 2023

9th July 2023 Stars: Jumoke Odetola, Brother Jacob, Muyiwa Ademola, and Yetunde Oyinbo

In search of a better life, two friends consult an herbalist for a money ritual who gives each of them a great task to accomplish. After several days of turmoil, they accomplish the given task. Do they get a better life?

Omo Ara

YouTube release date: 8th July 2023

8th July 2023 Stars: Yinka Solomon, Sanyeri, and Victoria Adeboye

In this film, a young boy with extraordinary abilities becomes a force to reckon with as his words bring chaos to people who dare cross him. However, an act towards a prominent man in society begets an epic battle with a rival who seeks to upend him.

Ounfa Ife

YouTube release date: 7th July 2023

7th July 2023 Stars: Afonja Olaniyi, Peju Ogunmola, and Ladi Folarin

In this film, Morire unexpectedly shows up at home after her parents had concealed her whereabouts from everyone in the neighbourhood. This becomes the beginning of problems.

Dr Adunni

YouTube release date: 6th July 2023

6th July 2023 Stars: Odunlade Adekola, Eniola Ajao, and Lateef Adedimeji

Upon reaching the pinnacle of her career, Dr Adunni is faced with a stormy challenge when her paths intersect with a former classmate. Her professional and personal worlds collide, and she finds herself caught between two men who compete fiercely for her heart.

Alapata

YouTube release date: 5th July 2023

5th July 2023 Stars: Mobimpe, Ibrahim Chatta, Rotimi Salami, and Saidi Balogun

A butcher and an armed robber happen to be twin brothers separated at birth. The butcher gets entangled in a case of armed robbery. He can only be freed if his twin brother surrenders himself to the police.

Ija Oluodo

YouTube release date: 4th July 2023

4th July 2023 Stars: Abebi, Bose Akinola, Joke Muyiwa, and Digboluja

Hell hath no fury as a woman scorned. This film is about a vengeful woman who unleashes her wrath in a land plagued by evil seeking to avenge every wrong from her past. As her pursuit intensifies, the fate of the entire kingdom hands in the balance.

Street Girls

YouTube release date: 3rd July 2023

3rd July 2023 Stars: Victoria Kolawole, Yinka Solomon, and Victoria Adeboye

In this movie, Victoria Kolawole plays the lead as a ruthless leader to a group of female tyrants whose iron fist rule. The girls instil fear and dominate every aspect of the hood. Tension mounts when they find their selves in the corners of a fierce adversary.

Irawo Nla

YouTube release date: 2nd July 2023

2nd July 2023 Stars: Bimbo Oshin, Omotola Adebayo, and Mustapha Sholagbade

A woman living a seemingly perfect life is thrust into turmoil when she awakens a dormant deity within her. She triggers a series of events with dire consequences.

Murewa

YouTube release date: 29th June 2023

29th June 2023 Stars: Ronke Odusanya, Kiki Bakare, and Jide Awobona

In a whirlwind of betrayal, love, hatred, and unbridled lust, the lives of an exotic worker and a man with a deep-rooted disdain for women are intertwined when she becomes pregnant with his child. Their secret affair is unveiled, leading to a storm of emotions.

Orisa Aje

YouTube release date: 27th June 2023

27th June 2023 Stars: Odunlade Adekola, Faithia Balogun, and Bolaji Amusan

After Enitan, the village sacrifice carrier has been assaulted, and the king must execute punishment on the perpetrators of the atrocity. Biyi, Enitan's boyfriend, is the only suspect. Is he responsible for the crime?

Baoku

YouTube release date: 26th June 2023

26th June 2023 Stars: Azeezat Sorunmu, Niyi Johnson, Mide Abiodun, and Jamiu Azeez

A young hustler blessed with extraordinary talents is presented with a golden opportunity to stardom when her paths cross with a promising manager. Little does she know that her fame requires a dark reality.

Ebure

YouTube release date: 26th June 2023

26th June 2023 Stars: Odunlade Adekola, Victoria Kolawole, Sanyeri, and Victoria Adeboye

A notorious criminal mastermind's reign reaches new heights of terror when he crosses paths with two young girls with untapped potential. He takes them under his wing and trains them to become lethal assassins.

Irawo Meji

YouTube release date: 25th June 2023

25th June 2023 Stars: Mide Martins, Niyi Johnson, Mercy Aigbe, and Afeez Owo

This film is a story of a young lady named Wonuola. She is misled by her female friends. What becomes of her life?

Afurugbin

YouTube release date: 19th June 2023

19th June 2023 Stars: Odunlade Adekola, Bukola Awoyemi, and Mr Latin

In this movie, a devoted sister to the gospel must navigate the complexities of her family and the trials of life that put her faith and commitment to test. Does the pastor guide her well enough?

Japa

YouTube release date: 11th June 2023

11th June 2023 Stars: Mercy Aigbe, Mide Martins, and Adeniyi Johnson

In this movie, Teni and Morayo fall in love with their office accountant, Babatunde. As a result, their friendship is set to crumble, and the office has become too hot for both of them to stay.

Koranjongbon

YouTube release date: 10th June 2023

10th June 2023 Stars: Wunmi Toriola, Mide Abiodun, and Omotosho Damilola

Trapped in a tumultuous life with two overbearing wives who make his existence a living nightmare, a man's world takes an extraordinary turn when their paths intersect with a vengeful deity.

Where can I download the latest Yoruba movies?

You can watch many of the latest Yoruba films on YouTube. You can also check out the latest Yoruba movies on Netflix. Kindly note that it is illegal to download movies without the producers' consent.

What is the best Yoruba movie?

It is challenging to pinpoint a single Yoruba movie and call it the best because tastes and preferences differ. Even so, the movies listed above are a must-watch because they tell engaging and entertaining stories.

The latest Yoruba movies have contributed to the growth of Nollywood. These films have interesting plots and twists; you should watch them.

