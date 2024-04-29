Former Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom has told Yahaya Bello not to disgrace former governors

Ortom said the ex-Kogi state governor should surrender himself to the Economic and Financial Crimes Communities (EFCC)

He said Bello should just go to the EFCC and explain himself as operatives of the anti-graft agency are human beings who are doing their work

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Makurdi, Benue state - The former Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom has told of ex-Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello to surrender himself to the Economic and Financial Crimes Communities (EFCC).

Ortom said Bello should not disgrace former governors and come out of his hiding.

Ortom says Bello do not need to resist arrest Photo credit: Samuel Ortom/Yahaya bello

Source: Facebook

He stated this while speaking during the thanksgiving service organized by his former appointees to mark his 63rd birthday anniversary at the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Regional Headquarters in Makurdi on Sunday, April 28.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He added that EFCC operatives are human beings who are doing their work and want Bello to give account for his stewardship, Vanguard reports.

Ortom said:

“Let me use this opportunity to advise my younger brother and friend, former governor Yahaya Bello not to disgrace former governors.

He added:

“You do not need to hide from EFCC, you do not need to resist arrest or anything. Go there and explain. EFCC are human beings who are doing their work.”

The former governor said he has tried to reach out to Bello but hasn’t been successful, The Punch reports.

Ortom said:

“If they are making inquiries, the laws are there. I have tried to get him on the phone, but I could not, I tried those around him, but I could not. I want him to note, wherever he is if he can hear me from there, he should go before the EFCC.”

Yahaya Bello reacts to EFCC’s allegations

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Bello said he did not pay the sum of USD720,000 as alleged by the EFCC chairman, Olanipekun Olukoyede

Bello said he did not pay the fees of his children with monies from the treasure of the Kogi state government.

He denied paying his children's school fees when he was about to leave office, as claimed by EFCC boss, Olukoyede

Source: Legit.ng