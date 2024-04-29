Nigerian singer Wizkid has sparked massive reactions on social media with his recent engagements with his fans

A video of Davido's leaked tape, which Wizkid posted on his page, used to respond to some queries fired at him by his fans, has gone viral

Wizkid shared the video on his page telling his fans to go on their knees the way Davido did in the viral leaked clip to beg him for a new song

Renowned Afrobeats artist Ayo Balogun, aka Wizkid, has created a massive storm on social media with a video of his colleague, Davido, posted on his page.

Legit.ng recalls reporting when a leaked video of Davido kneeling and begging one of his American side chics for "knacks" in the other room went viral.

Wizkid stirs emotions online as he reposts Davido's leaked tape on his page. Photo credit: @davido/@wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

It was the same video Wizkid posted on his X (formerly Twitter) handle, which he used to inform his fans what they needed to do for him to drop a new song.

Wizkid's post responded to his fans' questioning him about dropping his new album Morayo or whether he should release a song from the project because they're hungry.

Wizkid shows his fans how to beg

In the caption of the viral post, Wizkid noted that the way Davido went on his knees while crying was how his fans needed to beg him before he dropped a new song.

However, this act by Big Wiz got on the wrong side of 30BG, with many noting that it was disrespectful of Machala to post such a video of his colleague, OBO.

See Wizkid's post below:

Netizen react to Wizkid's post

Here are some of the comments that trailed Wizkid's post taunting Davido:

@BashirAhmaad:

"This early in the morning."

@OGBdeyforyou:

"This week go long o, Wizkid don burn kitchen."

@Kynsofficial:

"Wizkid actually downloaded the video to use it for a come back later? This is wild , bruhhhhh."

@GucciStarboi:

"Clear road clear road, Wizkid don burn kitchen !!!"

@GucciStarboi:

"Very Active for today’s vawulence so help me God."

@kusssman:

"LMAO! no be say e repost this video. E get am for phone. I don die."

@HabidexRichie:

"New week new vawulence let’s go!"

@UnkleAyo:

"Davido coming online to see his strawberry lingerie trending again for the second time: That egbon go get g-string, e no get how."

@makanakiiiiii:

"Egbon we don beg you… Oya drop jam sharp!!!"

@UnkleAyo:

"30 BG revving up for another round of defense and attack again."

