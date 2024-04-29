Following Wizkid's controversial remark about Don Jazzy, Kizz Daniel came online to share his observation

A concerned follower of the Buga hitmaker came foreword to warn on the type of posts he puts out so that he doesn't incur his colleague's wrath

Kizz, seeing the comment, didn't waste to react, igniting a fresh round of debate among netizens

Nigerian singer Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, best known as Kizz Daniel waded in on his colleague Wizkid's controversial rollouts.

Recall that the Grammy-nominated singer stirred up the internet after he referred to Mavin music mogul Don Jazzy as an influencer.

Kizz Daniel fights man over Wizkid's recent remarks. Credit: @kizzdaniel, @wizkidayomedia

Source: Instagram

Reacting to the social media pandemonium that occurred after that, The Woju breakout star took his X account (formerly Twitter) to ponder on the issue. He wrote:

"This morning, sha."

One of his concerned followers took the comments to caution him so he wouldn't trespass and attract Wizkid's wrath.

The 'Buga' star lashed out at the unfortunate soul, Saying:

“Sho’ oloriburuku ni e ni ?! Sho ya Werey ?! I resemble industry for your eye ?!"

See their conversation below:

Reactions trail Kizz Daniels' tweets

Legit.ng compiled then below:

poshest_hope:

"That thing wey una Popsy Dey find, e go see am. ."

iamjustified__:

"But normal if Wizkid was not a musician nah one savage Twitter influencer he go be."

teeh_lyfstyle:

"Wizkid don carry apron dey cook on a Monday morning."

an_na_bella11:

"Wizkid started all of this o.This new week. Don’t stop popsi we love it."

teeh_lyfstyle:

"Lol week wey go sweet na from Monday you go know. "

thaworldbanana:

"Whenever WIZ speaks, blogs go dey para! See Tunde trembling. Small and mild defend I defend him this morning, I have been cooked and fried…next who’s eating me up? I’m done."

adeol4984:

"Wizkid started it o, but they also say he has peace of mind. Which kind yeye peace of mind."

anniedaystar:

"Make una no wake my Burna sha."

@ukange_davidx:

You sef dey calm down, the conversation an for big 3, you follow for the list?"

@starboylekzy1:

"You self dey find clout."

Wizkid's fans drag Kizz Daniel

Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel, caught the fury of many online after he saw Wizkid at an event.

A video sighted by Legit.ng on Elon Musk's X (formerly called Twitter) captured when Wizkid met with the Twe Twe hitmaker at an indoor gathering scantily filled with guests.

Fans of the Grammy-recognised star quickly spotted the casual pleasantry between the two musicians and called out the Twe Twe hitmaker for it.

Source: Legit.ng