15 best Cocomelon characters that your child absolutely adores

Cocomelon is a children's animated series that started on YouTube and has gained widespread popularity, way more than its creators ever imagined. The show features a diverse cast of animated characters, including JJ and his siblings, and details their entertaining, instructive excursions. The show uses catchy songs and captivating animations to teach kids basic ideas and skills such as shapes, colours, counting, and etiquette. Discover some of the best Cocomelon characters your child absolutely adores.

Having only started in 2018, the show has become a cultural juggernaut for kids. The show is a toddler magnet enthralling babies with its vivid visuals, captivating tales, nursery rhymes, uplifting animation styles, and appealing music. The show has even had toys and toddler merchandise sold out from the stores. Little ones around the globe don't let the show out of sight unless it is nap time, and here are the colourful characters from the show they adore the most.

Cocomelon characters that kids love

Cocomelon is a great show that parents and toddlers can relate to, and, most importantly, its catchy music and plotlines will likely keep your kids happy and quiet for hours. Here are Cocomelon character names from the show that your child is most likely familiar with.

1. JJ

In case you are unfamiliar with Cocomelon, JJ is the main character and face of the show. He has a big smile and is a curious, always enthusiastic, and adventurous boy who loves to explore the world around him. He is also loyal, likes to learn new things, and is always ready to lend a hand to others.

2. TomTom

TomTom is JJ's older brother and is one of the most adored Cocomelon cast names. He is a playful and somewhat mischievous animated character who often joins JJ on exploratory adventures. He is also super curious and helps his siblings fix or build things while playing around.

3. YoYo

YoYo is JJ's sister. She is an adorable little girl with a fascination for color and toys. She is incredibly courageous and is always at hand to tackle any problem. She spends most of her time with her brothers JJ and TomTom, and she is among the most popular Cocomelon kids' names.

4. Dad

Meet the hardworking father keen to provide for his family, play and spend quality time with his children. He takes his kids on outdoor adventures and does his best to make them smile all the time. As a family protector, Dad puts his family before anything else.

5. Mom

This is the Cocomelon family mum who is always ready to engage in all her family's fun activities. She takes care of her kids, teaches them vital life lessons, and never shies away from partaking in their silly little adventures.

6. Ms. Appleberry

The list of popular Cocomelon cast names can be conclusive without mentioning Ms Appleberry. She is the teacher that ensures the class is happy and learning is fun. She has endless enthusiasm and patience–you know how teaching kids can be–and she is always at hand to get involved in the kids' sing-along.

7. Grandpa

He is the patriarch of the Cocomelon family and the epitome of wisdom in the show. He shares stories and narrates wise tales to children. Kids adore him for his warm nature and gentle personality. He may not be overly involved in the everyday activities of the kids, but he features on the list of popular characters from Cocomelon.

8. Grandma

She is the loving matriarch of the Cocomelon family who loves getting involved in kids' activities. She loves to bake treats for the family and is always ready to help children learn new things.

9. Bingo

Who doesn't love pets? Bingo is a pup and among the most adorable Cocomelon animal characters that are smarter than your average pet. He is curious, courageous, friendly, and caring and has an unbreakable bond with the Cocomelon family.

10. Cody

JJ may be the main character on the show, but he has plenty of friends who often join him on his many adventures. Cody, in particular, is his best friend. He is a science wiz who loves all things dinosaurs, and his fave animal is the T-Rex.

11. Bella

Bella may be one of the supporting characters in Cocomelon, but her love for unicorns and rainbows has made her a favorite among the little ones. He is shy and artistic, but her fun-loving side is unlocked once she does what she likes most, drawing and painting.

12. Nina

Nina is another supporting character on the show whose love of the colour yellow wows toddlers. She is fiercely energetic, loves to play, and adorable to hang out with. She is incredibly generous and is the sort of Cocomelon character that will inculcate this principle into your children.

13. Cece

Cece is the typical sweet next-door friend to your toddler. She is an adorable little girl, always ready to join the Cocomelon family in their endless list of adventures. She is not only kind, but her willingness to lend a hand to others etches her name on the list of Cocomelon character names your children will likely adore.

14. Nico

Nico's vibrant, cheerful personality earns him a spot among the famous characters from Cocomelon that kids love. Nico enjoys having fun and always wants to be in the thick of things. He has a big heart and is the most devoted buddy you could ever have.

15. Boba

Boba is one of the most lovable Cocomelon animal characters. He is energetic and playful and loves to sing and dance. He often acts as the adult in the room.

Are your kids fascinated by Cocomelon characters? And what characters does your toddler love the most? The animated characters discussed herein are popular among kids. Their fascination with things toddlers love, including numbers, letters, colours, shapes, and dinosaurs, is something that all the little ones around the globe adore.

