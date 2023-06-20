20 best Denzel Washington movies to add to your watchlist

Denzel Washington is a well-established American actor, producer and director. He has received multiple awards for his performances–he has two Academy Awards, three Golden Globe Awards and two Silver Bears and a Tony Award. His career spans over four decades, with over 60 acting credits. Discover some of the best Denzel Washington movies you can add to your watchlist.

Denzel Washington started his career in 1981 after featuring in the film Carbon Copy. Some of the actor's roles include Malcolm X, crocked cop Alonzo, and wrongly imprisoned boxer Rubin "Hurricane" Carter. Here is a list of Denzel Washington movies you can watch with your loved ones.

What movies did Denzel Washington play in?

The Hollywood actor has been in over 60 movies as per IMDb. Some of the the movies include The Manchurian Candidate, Déjà Vu, He Got Game, Flight, Power, Unstoppable, Mo' Better Blues, and others.

Best Denzel Washington movies

Denzel Washington is arguably one of the greatest actors of all time. Below is a comprehensive list of Denzel Washington movies ranked as the best according to IMDb ratings.

1. American Gangster (2007)

What is Denzel Washington best film? Denzel Washington has played in many great films. However, according to IMDb, his best film is American Gangster released in 2007.

The American Gangster, is one of the well known Denzel Washington films. In this film, Washington portrays the bad guy alongside Russell Crowe and Ruby Dee. The Ridley Scott-directed movie tells the story of Frank Lucas, an illegal substance dealer in New York City. Lucas smuggled illegal substances into the US on American service planes coming home from the Vietnam War.

2. Glory (1989)

Glory is one of the top Denzel Washington movies. This film is a Civil War epic story directed by Edward Zwick. Glory is based on the true story of Colonel Robert Gould Shaw (Matthew Broderick).

Washington played the Colonel who led the Union Army all-black company in the North and South. The role lead to his first Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor. Other characters involved included Morgan Freeman, Cary Elwes and Andre Braugher.

3. Remember the Titans (2000)

Remember the Titans is one of Denzel Washington best movies. The film followed the story of a coach who lead a high school football team to victory. Washington played the African-American coach who racially integrated the team, leading to their first season's victory.

4. Philadelphia (1993)

Although Washington was not awarded for this film, he delivered an outstanding performance alongside Oscar winner Tom Hanks. In Philadelphia, he played the homophobic lawyer who defends a gay lawyer dying of AIDS who was wrongfully terminated from work.

5. Malcolm X (1992)

Washington played Malcolm X in the Spike Lee-directed biographical epic film. The actor depicts the Muslim leader and civil rights activist's remarkable life. This role won the New York Film Critics Circle Award for Best Actor and a nomination for Best Actor at the 65th Academy Awards.

6. Training Day (2001)

In Training Day, Washington plays Alonzo Harris, a rogue LAPD detective who mentors a young rookie cop Jake Hoyt (Ethan Hawke), at work. This role earned him an Academy Award as Best Actor 38 years after the first black winner Sidney Poitier.

7. Man on Fire (2004)

Washington appeared alongside the late Tony Scott and Dakota Fanning in this action thriller. He plays an ex-assassin on a revenge mission following the death of a young girl he was promised to protect.

8. The Hurricane (1999)

In Norman Jewison's biographical drama, The Hurricane, Denzel performed as Rubin "Hurricane" Carter. Hurricane was a boxer wrongfully convicted of murder after a racially motivated arrest.

9. Inside Man (2006)

This was his fourth collaboration with Spike Lee, where he played a detective in New York City. Detective Keith Frazier (Washington) negotiates with a bank robber (Clive Owen) who holds hostages after his planned robbery goes wrong.

10. The Great Debaters (2007)

The Great Debaters is an inspirational sports drama that follows the story of a debate coach at Wiley College during the time of Jim Crow laws. The coach elevates a team of Black high school debaters to go on and win against some of the most prominent white debate schools. The Great Debaters got a Golden Globe nomination for Best Drama Film.

11. Flight (2012)

IMDb rating: 7.3/10

Denzel Washington gave a great lead performance in Robert Zemeckis's drama Flight. He plays an alcoholic pilot who saves all his passengers after their plane develops mechanical failure. The actor crush lands the plane safely, but an inquest into the incident reveals troubling things.

12. Crimson Tide (1995)

In Crimson Tide, Denzel plays a Hunter, a young First Officer aboard a US nuclear sub alongside Gene Hackman (Captain). He prevents Hackman from launching nuclear missiles against the Russians. Watching these two great actors go head to head is pure joy.

13. Fences (2016)

Denzel Washington acted and directed this adaption of August Wilson's Pulitzer Prize-winning play. He plays alongside Viola Davis; where they are a married couple struggling to raise their son. The actor won a SAG Award as Best Actor for the movie.

14. The Equalizer (2014)

Washington teams up again with director Antoine Fuqua in this thought-provoking movie. In The Equalizer, the actor plays an ex-special forces expert who becomes rogue. Washington tries to keep his cool and peace until he meets a young girl controlled by a violent Russian gangster.

15. The Book of Eli (2010)

The Book of Eli is one of the best movies to watch. Washington plays a blind warrior-wanderer trying to manoeuvre through a post-apocalyptic world. He manages to do the impossible to protect a sacred book meant to save humankind.

16. Unstoppable (2010)

The Unstoppable is an old-school thriller directed by Tony Scot. Denzel stars a railroad veteran who, with the help of a young conductor, must prevent a catastrophe. They race against time to stop a train full of toxic gas from entering a populated area.

17. 2 Guns (2013)

IMDb rating: 6.7/10

2 Gun is a heist movie where Denzel plays a bank robber alongside Mark Wahlberg. Both of them are undercover for the DEA and Naval intelligence, respectively. The twist is they both don't know the other is undercover, leading to double-crosses.

18. The Manchurian Candidate (2004)

This is among the best Jonathan Demme's films. The Manchurian Candidate depicts how soldiers were kidnapped and brainwashed during the Gulf War. Washington plays Ben Marco, a heroic veteran who became a political contender.

19.Out of Time (2003)

Denzel reunites with director Carl Franklin in Out of Time. The actor plays a Florida sheriff who has an affair with a local married woman (Sanaa Lathan). This leads him to do some unsavoury things leading to dead bodies.

20. The Taking of Pelham 123 (2009)

The film is a remake of the gritty 1974 New York subway-hostage classic. In The Taking of Pelham 123, Washington is a transit executive demoted following a bribery scandal. He gets a second chance when an ex-cop (John Travolta) and other criminals take over a New York City subway train.

Denzel Washington is one of the best actors in Hollywood. He has played numerous roles in different film genres. The above is a list of the 20 best Denzel Washington movies you can watch.

