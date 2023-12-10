List of all Family Feud hosts throughout the years

Family Feud is an award-winning reality TV show that premiered in 1976. The game show has aired over 1500 episodes, and much about it has changed, including its hosts. It is recognised for having top TV hosts who have impressed viewers and left a special mark on the show. Do you know all the Family Feud hosts?

Family Feud premiered in the 1970s during the peak of game shows. The show involves two families competing for a prize by answering survey questions. Family Feud hosts have changed during the more than forty years it has aired. Interestingly, each host has lived up to the audience's expectations with their unique humour and ability to engage with the show's audience.

All the Family Feud hosts over the years

While the game show has remained unchanged, its hosts have changed. Multiple entertainment personalities have assumed the role in the show and performed the important duty of stirring the program and setting the tone. Here is a list of Family Feud hosts in order, from the first to the present one.

1. Richard Dawson (1976–1985)

Who was the original host of Family Feud? Richard Dawson, a British-American actor, panellist, and comedian, was the show's original host. Richard assumed the role in 1976 and is best recognised for his humour and the sneaky kisses he gave ladies. Even though he left the show in 1985, he returned in 1994 and hosted a season of Family Feud.

Richard Dawson is also known for starring in movies and TV series, such as Hogan’s Heroes and The Running Man. The former Family Feud host passed away on 2 June 2012. He died of oesophagal cancer at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles, California.

2. Ray Combs (1988–1994)

The show took a three-year break after Richard Dawson died before resuming in 1988. The show's new host was Raymond Neil Combs Jr., a stand-up comedian and actor. As a new host, many fans doubted his ability to restore the show’s former glory, but after a while, he proved the real deal.

Like the first host, he was funny and impressed many fans. He held the role for approximately six years until 1994, when he departed, and Richard Dawson returned. The Ohio native was also into acting and has about eight credits. The stand-up comedian died on 2 June 1996 in Glendale, California, United States.

3. Louie Anderson (1999–2002)

The show went on its second hiatus between 1995 and 1999 before finding a new game show host to revamp it. Louie Perry Anderson, a comedian, actor, and writer, took the mantle as the show’s host. He hoped to return the show to its glory days but failed to meet expectations, as the show recorded low ratings during his reign. He left the show after three years in 2002.

After his departure, the show found a new host and continued to air. Louie returned to the show as a contestant in 2017, hosted by Steve Harvey. There were rumours of his possible return as a host at the time, but that never happened. The comedian passed away on 21 January 2022 after battling cancer.

4. Richard Karn (2002–2006)

Richard Karn is an American author, actor, and former game show host. He replaced Louie Anderson as the Family Feud’s host in 2002 and helped revamp the show. He is hailed for his exceptional presentation skills and rapport with the show’s fans and contestants. Richard exited the show in 2006, hosting GNS Live in 2008.

Richard Karn is also recognised in the film industry for starring in several movies and TV series. His notable acting credits include Home Improvement, Ctrl, Snow Buddies, and The Bold and The Beautiful.

5. John O'Hurley (2006–2010)

John George O'Hurley Jr. is an American actor, singer, author, TV personality, and comedian. He replaced Richard Karn in 2006 and was the reality TV show’s host until 2010. He has been in the entertainment industry for a long time, and thus, he was a familiar face to fans of the show.

It took a while for him to win the hearts of the show's fans, but he gradually won them and became one of the show's best hosts. He revealed in 2017 during an interview that one of the reasons for leaving the show was that it became less family-friendly. He is a prominent actor with over 160 credits and won the 2021 Actor Award at the Golden State Film Festival.

6. Steve Harvey (2010–Present)

John O'Hurley’s exit was heartbreaking for many Family Feud fans, but their happiness was instantly restored with the entrance of Steve Harvey. He is the current and longest-running host of the show since taking the role in 2010. Harvey is a fan favourite and is regarded as witty, hilarious, and kind, always keeping the show upbeat.

Steve Harvey is also an actor, comedian, and producer. He has hosted several television shows, including The Steve Harvey Morning Sho. He has been featured as an actor in films, including You Got Served, Johnson Family Vacation, and The Parkers.

FAQs

When did Family Feud premier? The comedy game show started in July 1976. Who hosted Family Feud before Steve Harvey? John O'Hurley was the TV show’s host between 2006 and 2010 before Steve Harvey took over. How long has Steve Harvey been hosting Family Feud? He has been in the show for approximately 13 years since 2010. Who among the hosts of Family Feud is the most famous? TV personality Steve Harvey is the show’s most famous host. Who was the first host of Family Feud? Richard Dawson was the TV show’s first host, serving between 1976 and 1985. Why did John O'Hurley leave Family Feud? He claimed that the show had become less family-friendly. Who hosted Family Feud in 2005? Richard Karn was the show’s host in 2005. He started the role in 2002 and ended in 2006.

Family Feud features among America’s favourite game shows. It has several hilarious moments as contestants compete for prizes by answering questions to score points. Family Feud hosts have changed over the years, yet each has uniquely made the show a vibe. It has had six hosts since it premiered in 1976.

