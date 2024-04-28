Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - Barrister Deji Adeyanju, the former new media director of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), has said the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) "may fumble" Yahaya Bello's case.

Legit.ng reports that the EFCC recently charged Bello, the embattled immediate past governor of Kogi state, at the federal high court, Abuja, with money laundering involving over N80 billion.

However, the anti-graft agency has not been able to arraign him due to his absence from court.

Bello resisted arrest on April 17 when operatives of the commission attempted to execute a controversial arrest warrant against him at his residence in Abuja.

Reacting to the drama, Adeyanju said on his known X (formerly Twitter) page on Saturday, April 27, that the $760,000 (about N992 million) the EFCC recovered from America International School of Abuja (AISA) "was not properly done".

According to the activist, the EFCC should have secured a court order first.

"EFCC not organised, may fumble the Yahaya Bello case. The media trial is completely unnecessary. Just arrest, detain and prosecute the guy. Even the money recovered from America International School was not properly done. EFCC ought to have secured a court order first."

Yahaya Bello: American school writes EFCC

Legit.ng earlier reported that AISA offered to refund the sum of $760,000 allegedly paid by Bello for his son who is a student of the school.

The school's latest resolve was conveyed via a letter to the EFCC.

The school admitted that Bello had made the said payment in September 2021 and has now agreed to refund the sum of $760,000 after deducting its educational services rendered to the ex-governor’s son since 2021.

