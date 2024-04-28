Controversial cleric Chukwuemeka Odumeje, aka Indaboski Bahoose, was recently spotted with Obi Cubana at an event

In the video, the businessman was spotted jokingly praying for Indaboski as he laid hands on the controversial cleric

As expected, the video has stirred mixed reactions; while many found it hilarious, others tagged Odumeje as a 'fake pastor'

A trending video of Nigerian controversial pastor Chukwuemeka Odumeje, aka Indaboski Bahoose, and businessman Obi Cubana at an event has stirred debate on social media.

In the viral video, the cleric who recently returned to the country from his London trip was spotted exchanging pleasantries with personalities at the event.

Obi Cubana jokingly prays for Odumeje. credit: @obicubana @odumeje.

A clip showed the moment Odumeji and Obi Cubana linked up as they were seen conversing over the loud music played in the background.

However, reactions trailed the moment Obi Cubana was seen laying his hand on Odumeje's head in what seemed to be a joke, praying for the cleric.

Watch video as Odumeje and Indasboki meet at a party below:

Recall that actress Nkechi Blessing made headlines as she debunked claims of Odumeje being a fake pastor.

Reactions trail Odumeje's video with Obi Cubana

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video, read them below:

queen_preciious:

"This man is not a real man of God."

stmichael.davis:

"Not your regular pastor."

bud_hosaz:

"Mockery of Christianity. It is well."

abuchi_eze_j:

"Odumeje is loved."

nolly_geff:

"Flavour, Cubana and co are the ones influencing Odumeje badly."

taiwo_junzi:

"E get as you go get money, na you go dey lay hands on pastors."

badboysteps:

"Billionaires their play too Dey sweet."

loviee_nn:

"Should we call him comedian pastor."

ras_pisces101:

"This pastor is being mocked, why ? I wanna know just curious."

