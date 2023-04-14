PhD requires a lot of dedication as it is an extremely rigorous process but it appears this hasn’t deterred some top players in the entertainment industry.

A number of Nollywood celebrities have inspired their fans, followers and supporters with their passion and dedication to academic excellence.

Interestingly, these superstars are still actively involved in the business of entertaining people whilst juggling the struggles that come with reading for exams, writing papers or carrying out extensive research work.

Nigerian celebs who are proud PhD holders. Photo: @helenpaul/@jokemuyiwa/@ojopagogotv

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng has compiled a list of these superstars who have climbed up the ladder and established themselves as respected authorities in their chosen fields of study.

1. Helen Paul

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The comic actress isn’t one to shy away from her love for academics and so it comes as no surprise that a university degree wasn’t just enough for her.

Helen Paul holds a PhD in Theatre Arts and a visit to her social media pages easily points her out as a master of her craft.

2. Joke Muyiwa

Veteran actress Joke Muyiwa took many people by surprise in December 2020 when she casually announced her PhD degree on Instagram.

The famous actress holds a PhD in Theatre Arts just like colleague, Helen Paul. Well done ma!

3. Actor Eniola Olaniyan

The Nollywood actor isn't as present on movie screens anymore and it's mostly because he now has a focus on academics.

Olaniyan holds a PhD degree in Meteorology and Climate Science.

4. Doyin Hassan

The Nollywood actor ruled was a screen god that featured in several gospel movies until he eased out of the scene.

Hassan who now resides in Canada has a PhD in Business Administration and he also holds a lecturing job at Conestoga College, Ontario.

5. Olayiwola Razaq aka Ojopagogo

Nollywood actor Ojopagogo is mostly known for his roles in Yoruba movies but that is not to say the actor isn't an academic guru.

He holds a PhD in Language and Communication Studies.

Rema opens up on abandoning school

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Rema, in an interview on a foreign radio programme, disclosed that he waived his admission with Unilag.

The Afrobeats young whiz's reasons for not having an interest in education anymore took his Oyinbo interviewer off guard.

Recall that the Dumebi breakout star initially stated that he gained admission to satisfy his mother's desire.

Source: Legit.ng