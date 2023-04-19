It is undeniable that Wasiu Ayinde Marshal is probably the most successful Fuji musician ever to grace the Nigerian music space to date

However, Kwam 1's long stay in the music industry has not been smooth sailing, marred with a myriad of controversies, beefs, fights and issues

K1 de Ultimate recently released his 49th studio album titled 'Timeless' slammed as a copyright infringement of Davido's new Afrobeat project



Veteran Nigerian musician Dr Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, aka Kwam1/K1 de Ultimate, is regarded by many as the greatest Fuji musician of his generation and maybe the best to ever do it.

Kwam1's Illustrious career hasn't been without controversies, not just any controversies but those that could have ruined his career. He has somehow always managed to survive them and become stronger.

Kwam1 has had an illustrious career filled with several controversies.



1. His political affiliation with Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC)

King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal has been around the Nigerian political scene and its power brokers since his early days as a musician.

He has used his voice to help advocate for different struggles in his career. However, his recent affiliations with Nigeria's president-elect and Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the APC have come under much scrutiny.

Some have tagged K1 de Ultimate as a musical activist who does the bidding of the highest bidder.

2. Alleged affair with Alaafin's wife

One of the biggest controversies to rock Kwam1'sAlaafin's career to date was the allegations that were levelled against him about having an affair with one of the wive of the Alaafin of Oyo, Olori Ajoke.

The report about Kwam1's alleged affair with the wife of now-deceased Alaafin of Oyo broke the internet.

It was a major whirlwind because it involved the wife of a first-class royalty and what the Alaafin represents within the Yoruba culture.

However, K1 de Ultimate was able to manoeuvre this allegation, came out unscarved, and even went on to being installed as the Mayegun of Yorubaland by the Alaafin.

3. Fifth marriage to Emmanuella Ropo

The veteran Fuji musician has also had his fair share of marital struggles. K1 de Ultimate has been married to five different women, and his marriage to his current wife, Emmanuella Ropo, broke the internet.

K1 took Ropo as his fifth wife months after chasing his widely acclaimed ex Titi Marshal out of his home after he alleged she was being fetish and diabolical.

4. Kwam1's 49th album 'Timeless' shares same title as Davido's 2023 project

King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal trended recently online when he announced the name of his 49th studio album, 'Timeless'.

Kwam1 was accused of infringing on the copyright of younger colleague and Afrobeat singer, Davido, whose latest album, Timeless, was released just weeks before K1 announced that he was set to release his project.

5. Alleged affair with Pasuma's daughter

Another major controversy that drew huge attention during Kwam1's career was the allegations of a sexual and romantic affair with his close pal and junior Fuji colleague Alhaji Alabi Pasuma's daughter, Wasilat.

This was quite a trying period for the relationship between both singers and a test of their friendship.

6. Arabambi family beef "Who is Oba Fuji":

In the mid-2000s, there was a major rift between Kwam1, Pasuma and Saheed Osupa as there were quarrels about who was the best Fuji musician at the time amongst them all.

Kwam1, at the time, was already referred to as the Oluaye of Fuji. At the same time, Paso was willing to be called the Arabambi 3, as Alhaji Sikiru Ayinde Barrister was Arabambi 1, while K1 was 2.

However, all hell broke loose when Saheed Osupa started to call himself Oba Orin. This was the height of the Fuji music industry beefs as they all tried to lay claim to being the best and the greatest of their generation.

Kwam 1 was at the heart of this, a major controversy like many others that marred his hugely illustrious singing career.

