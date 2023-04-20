The term ‘mummy’s boy’ is usually used to describe grown men who are close to their mothers or men who go all out to appreciate the women who raised them.

This term is usually used in a somewhat derogatory way despite the fact that being close to one’s mother is nothing to be ashamed of.

Over the years, a number of Nigerian celebrities have displayed in some ways that they cherish their mothers and would go all out to appreciate them.

Today, Legit.ng will be taking a look at and celebrating some top Nigerian celebrities who have displayed characteristics of being mummy’s boys.

1. Burna Boy:

It is only right to start this list with celebrated Grammy-winning Nigerian musician, Burna Boy, with real name Damini Ogulu. Burna Boy is not only known for his great music, he is also known for the powerhouse behind his success in the person of his mother, Bose Ogulu. Time and time again, she has proven herself to be a strong character in the lives and careers of her children as she continues to push them to success. It is no longer news that Burna Boy’s mother is also his manager. The relationship they share is an enviable one as fans proudly call her Mama Burna on social media.

2. Adekunle Gold:

Top Nigerian singer and proud lover boy, Adekunle Gold, recently showed the world just how much he loves and cares for his mother. Even though she is not usually in the spotlight, the music star recently threw her a big party to celebrate her 60th birthday. A number of celebrities and close family members were in attendance. Not stopping there, the Party No Dey Stop crooner also gifted his mother a huge house to mark the special occassion.

3. Falz the Bahd Guy:

Even though popular Nigerian rapper and activist, Falz, is mostly recognised as being his father, Femi Falana’s son, his mother no doubt also has a special place in his life. On October 27, 2022, when the Bop Daddy crooner clocked 32, his mother stormed his house to surprise him on his big day. She had in tow a group of traditional musicians who serenaded her son with good music on the special occasion. To show that he was still her baby, she also advised him to bring a good wife home soon.

4. Pasuma:

Top Nigerian Fuji musician, Wasiu Alabi Pasuma, is also a proud mummy’s boy and this is very evident in the close relationship he shared with her. It came as no surprise that the 55-year-old music star was devastated when his mum, Alhaja Adijat Kuburat, recently passed on. Despite her living to a ripe old age, Pasuma was seen shedding tears on several occasions as he mourned the death of his dear mother.

5. Rema:

Talented Nigerian singer, Rema, is also one young man who is a proud mummy’s boy. Just recently, the 22-year-old music star trended online after he revealed that he gave the first million he made to his mother. According to him, he was aged 17 at the time. Rema explained that he knew she needed it more and he could not be driving cool cars around when his mother had nothing.

6. Sydney Talker:

Popular Nigerian skit maker, Sydney Talker, is one person who would proudly flaunt his mother at any given opportunity. Sometime in 2021, he left many fans drooling after he posted beautiful photos of his young looking mum and accompanied them with a caption where he called her his guardian, his queen and his number one person in the world.

7. KWAM 1:

Much loved Fuji musician, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall aka KWAM 1, is also a mummy’s boy. The music star has been known to show off his mother from time to time and celebrate her even in old age. Sometime in 2022 when KWAM 1 was celebrating his 65th birthday, sweet videos made the rounds of the Fuji maestro with his mother walking together to the party venue. The 101-year-old woman looked very proud to be alive and celebrating with her son.

