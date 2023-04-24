A Nigerian mother gave her son a grand welcome after he bagged his Doctorate degree in Rivers state

The young man had reportedly been a subject of ridicule in his neighbourhood because he didn't have a good job

However, after bagging the degree, his proud and excited mother brought out her wrappers and laid them on the floor for him

A happy mother celebrated her son by laying her wrappers on the ground for him after he earned a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degree.

Dr Barinuaka Bestman from Ogoni had earlier secured his Masters degree but was unable to get a well-paying job.

Rivers Mirror reports that he later started doing make-up classes and tutorials as well as home lessons in a low-income area, Bori, just to make ends meet.

Owing to his poor condition, he became a subject of mockery, jest, insults etc, from people living in his environment, especially after enrolling for a PhD.

However, the determined man persevered and continued without being distracted by the negativity which surrounded him.

His mother motivated him

Bestman's mother and siblings constantly encouraged him until he bagged his degree and rocked his graduation gown to the delight of everyone.

As he wore it, his excited mother brought out her fine and costly wrappers, laid them on the floor and asked him to step on them like a king.

Social media reactions

Aliu Lucky said:

"Wonderful. Congratulations Mama."

Prosper Nwawuba wrote:

"Congratulations that's awesome."

Wokocha Kelechi wrote:

"Congratulations! Dr. Now you can sit back and take that deep breath with an excellent smile."

Florence Ezebunwo added:

"Congratulations bro. U shall grow from grace to grace, no evil anywhere shall trespass ur way. In Jesus name amen.

See the post below:

Nigerian apprentice bags PhD

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man who courageously pursued his academic dreams has finally bagged a PhD. In a Twitter post, the man named Aloysius Odii said he graduated from the University of Nigeria, Nsuka, UNN.

According to Aloysious, before deciding to return to school, he had worked as an apprentice to a business mogul at the Alaba International Market, Lagos. Aloysius said he finished his secondary school before working at Alaba, but the urge to go to school remained strong.

He said he was always reading books while in the market, and his then-boss had told him to try and concentrate on business.

Source: Legit.ng