Best Nollywood family movies to enjoy with your relatives

Watching a Nollywood family movie with your loved ones is a great idea. You get to spend quality time with them. This, in turn, strengthens family bonds, promotes togetherness, and builds family tradition. You can check out the best family movies you can watch when your relatives are around.

Photo: pexels.com, @donaldtong94

Source: UGC

Having relatives around is always a good time, especially when watching movies. Nollywood is a hub of great family movies all your relatives will enjoy. Here is a list of some great Nollywood family movies you can enjoy with them.

Best Nollywood family movies

Fret not when you have relatives over and are wondering how to entertain them. Here are a few suggestions on some best family movies from Nollywood you can watch. They are arranged based on their IMDb ratings.

1. Crazy, Lovely, Cool

IMDb rating: 7.9/10

Crazy, Lovely, Cool is a drama series that tells the story of campus students' lives. It shows the joys and struggles of a group of charismatic students who meet at one of Nigeria's largest universities.

Obi Emelonye directed the series, and production was in partnership with The Nollywood Factory (TNF) and Trace TV. Some of the cast includes Adesua Etomi-Wellington as Funmi and Enyinna Nwigwe as Izu, Uru Eke as Dr Douglas, Zynnell Zuh as Nana, Lorenzo Menakaya as Ubong, Anthony Monjaro as Doctor

2. Black Rose

IMDb rating: 7.8/10

Black Rose is a story that revolves around poverty. It is about a widow's struggle to keep her family going. The sole breadwinner of the family is a widowed matriarch, played by Ebele Okaro, and her four children surround her.

Her daughter is a virtuous young woman who falls head over heels for a man she hopes will give her a better life. Immediately she introduces him to her people, and the relationship goes too fast. Before she knows it, she realises that the man she loves is keeping secrets from her.

The 2-hour film was released on 1 June 2018 in Nigeria. It was directed by Okechukwu Oku and produced by Okechukwu Oku. It stars Blossom Chukwujekwu, Ebele Okaro, Lilian Echelon, Betty Bellor, and Swanky J.K.A. It got nominated for the Nigeria Entertainment Award for Best Actress.

3. Dry

IMDb rating: 7.4/10

Dry is a Nigerian drama film directed by Stephanie Linus and starring Stephanie Okereke, Liz Benson, William McNamara, Darwin Shaw and Paul Sambo.

The film revolves around underage marriages in young women and vesicovaginal fistula conditions affecting many of them. The story is told of Halima, married off by her poor parents to a 60-year-old man.

She gives birth and suffers a vesicovaginal fistula condition, and her husband and society neglect her. Finally, she meets a doctor called Zara, who also suffered the same fate as a child. Zara tries to help Halima get through her situation.

4. God Calling

IMDb rating: 6.5/10

God Calling is a Nigerian Christian drama film written and directed by Bodunrin Sasore. The 2018 film stars Kabiri Fubara, Ademola Adedoyin, Zainab Balogun, and Richard Mofe Damijo in the lead roles.

It is a story of redemption that revolves around the life of Sade and her family. You get to see her faith through the lens of an unconventional encounter with God using modern technology.

5. Mama Drama

IMDb rating: 6.3/10

Mama Drama is a Nigerian drama film directed by Seyi Babatope and produced by Joy Grant-Ekong. The movie stars Osas Ighodaro in the lead role, and Kunle Remi, Kehinde Bankole, Femi Adebayo, and Shafy Bello made supportive roles. The movie premiered on 1 October 2020 in cinemas, and later in 2021, it debuted on Netflix.

The movie is about a woman called Mena Adelana who has had fertility issues. She has had six miscarriages and is tired of her mother-in-law's nagging. So she decides to contract the services of her assistant as a surrogate. But unfortunately, this escalates her problems instead of solving them.

6. Shadow Parties

IMDb rating: 6.2/10

Shadow Parties is a Nollywood political drama film directed and produced by Yemi Amodu. The film was released in 2020 and featured Yemi Blaq, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Toyin Abraham, Jide Kosoko, Sola Sobowale, Magdalena Korpas, and Lucien Morgan.

It started showing on Netflix on 6 September 2021 and is one of the best Nollywood family movies on Netflix. The film is about a communal clash that could lead to the destruction of a family. This is because there has been a long-running conflict between two communities that pits relatives against each other due to attacks and revenge from both sides.

7. Cold Feet

IMDb rating: 6.2/10

Cold Feet was directed by Moses Inwang and produced by Temitope Bolade, Diche Enunwa, and Chinney love Eze. It stars Jim Iyke, Joselyn Dumas, Femi Adebayo, Padita Agu and Enyinna Nwigwe in lead roles.

An ex-army colonel's wife runs into an old flame while vacationing with her husband at an exotic resort. They are here to celebrate their fifth anniversary together with her birthday. Sparks start to fly immediately. The movie was released in 2020.

8. The Perfect Picture: Ten Years Later

IMDb rating: 6.2/10

This is a great story about a group of girls who have not changed a bit after ten years. The girls, however, have more issues in their not-so-perfect relationships.

They take you through a rollercoaster of their imperfect husbands, return exes and exciting romantic exploits. The movie talks about growing up and everything in between. This is one hilarious movie you and your relatives will enjoy on a movie night.

9. Ije: The Journey

IMDb rating: 6.2/10

Ijé: The Journey is a 2010 Nigerian drama film directed by Chineze Anyaene and starring Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Genevieve Nnaji, and Odalys García.The movie is about Chioma, who travels from Nigeria to the United States to help her sister Anya, who is being charged with the murder of three men, including her husband.

The movie is one of the top family movies and was well received locally and internationally. It received several international awards, including the Award of Excellence, the Silver Palm Award and the Festival Prize for Best International Student at Swansea Bay Film Festival.

10. Small Chops

IMDb rating: 3.0/10

If you want a good laugh, Small Chops is among the funny family movies in Nollywood. It is a Nigerian drama film produced by actress Chika Ike who also stars in the movie. The 2020 film was directed by Robert O. Peters and starred Toyin Abraham and Max Cavenham in the lead roles.

Small Chops also stars Nkem Owoh and Nse Ikpe-Etim. The film was shot in Lagos but edited in the U.S. Its theatrical release was on 31 January 2020, and it became a box office success collecting over 20 million.

The story revolves around Nikita, played by Chika Ike, an Afro s*xy dancer at a bar who catches the attention of Casper, played by Max Cavenham, who is an upright business mogul. Casper pays her for a weekend of private entertainment, but things don't go as they had hoped.

FAQs

Which Nollywood movie is most successful? Omo Ghetto: The Saga is the highest-grossing film in Nigeria, having earned over N600 million at the box office. Actress Funke Akindele from Nollywood produced the movie. Where can I download full Nollywood movies? You can download Nollywood movies on sites like NollyLand, RealNollyTv, YouTube, CodedWap and WapBaze. Where does Nollywood rank in the world? It is globally recognised as the second largest film producer in the world.

Spending time with your relatives can be more enjoyable when you’re watching Nollywood family movies. There is a wide variety to choose from for family-appropriate Nollywood movies. This will give you and your relatives great memories that you can cherish.

