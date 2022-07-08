Nigerian content creator, Frank iTom, has been making fun transformation dance videos with celebrity

His latest feature was veteran Nollywood actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo, who is popularly known as RMD

In the video, the 61-year-old sports different dapper looks as he shows off his impressive dancing skills

Richard Mofe-Damijo is one Nigerian movie star who sure knows how to keep his fans entertained and the ladies drooling.

The video of RMD in dapper looks has gone viral. Credit: RMD, Frank iTom

Source: Instagram

The veteran Nollywood actor became the latest star to feature in a dance and transformation video impressively created by Frank iTom, an Instagram content maker.

In the video, the actor, alongside Frank, displays impressive dance moves from different eras of music ranging from The Notorious B.I.G. all the way to Nigeria's Psquare.

And for each year, the duo dress up in different ensembles, some of which the actor pulls off effortlessly!

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Check out the video below:

RMD has continued to give a lot of younger men a run for their money when it comes to fashion.

Celebrities react to video

funkejenifaakindele:

"Wow uncle."

ebuka:

"Hahaha! I love it!!!!!!!!!!!"

realwarripikin:

"What!!!!!!!! Wow I Love it Daddy you killed it."

alexxekubo:

"Na so I go dey for Old Age.. "

thedorathybachor:

"Had my mouth open all through Too smooth."

Nollywood veteran RMD marks 61st birthday in stylish red ensemble, shares photos

The Nollywood veteran turned 61 on Wednesday, July 6, and in classic celebrity style, he took to his Instagram page to celebrate with some new photos.

RMD, who is one of Nollywood's hottest silver foxes, is not one to disappoint when it comes to rocking dapper looks, and this time was no different.

The Fine Wine star shared a stack of photos in which he donned a red ensemble. The casual look exuded a clean but classy vibe that RMD effortlessly embodies every time.

Singer Yemi Alade shares hilarious take on jeans

There are loads of perks that come with being a thick woman, especially if you're an African woman. However, with great power comes great responsibility that one tends to struggle with from time to time.

The struggle to fit into a pair of jeans as a thick African woman is real, and Yemi Alade's recent post is yet another reminder of this.

The singer recently took to her Instagram page to share photos of her denim ensemble.

In the caption, the singer opened up about the 'pains' of fitting into a pair of denim pants.

Source: Legit.ng