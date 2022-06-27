10 latest Nollywood epic movies for a great evening watch

With the many hustles and bustles of life, most people want to come home to a calm evening. Evenings can be spiced up by watching a great epic movie, and where best to look than Nollywood. These latest Nollywood epic movies are a great start for you and your loved ones.

Latest Nollywood epic movies to watch. Photo: pexels.com, @tima-miroshnichenko

Watching Nollywood movies will make you escape reality for some time and find solace in your favourite actors. They help you to reduce stress for just a few hours as you refreshen up. Grab some popcorn and watch these best Nollywood epic movies.

List of Nollywood epic movies

Nollywood has produced some of the most epic in Africa. Here are some great ones you can watch with your loved ones.

1. Glamour Girls

Glamour Girls is a Nigerian film that was released on 24 June 2022. The film was written by Kemi Adesoye and directed by Bunmi Ajakaiye. It stars Robert Adewale and Lilian Afegbai as Majesty.

It is a story about a group of women who are high escorts. They are promised glamour, wealth and a chance to reinvent themselves until a killing and theft ruins everything.

2. Sweet Banana

Sweet Banana is a great story about a girl struggling to make ends meet and has a sick mother to care for. Torn between father and son, Rita (Nuella Njubuigbo) has to make a very gruelling and drastic decision.

The decision will either shape her future and destiny or ruin it. Watch as events unfold in this well-designed masterpiece released on 13 July 2022. The movie stars Nuella Njubuigbo, Cas Chidiebere, Harry B Anyanwu, Ngozi Ezeonu, Paschal Ugwu, Sunita Mofa and Peace John. It was produced by Rob Emeka Eze and was Chikelue Okonkwo (DGN).

3. Beyond Emotion

Beyond Emotion is an epic movie released on 17 July 2022. It is a must-watch Nollywood movie filled with pain, agony, betrayal, pain and love. This is the story of a husband and wife who struggles to get children.

Even the security guard and his wife make their boss jealous because he doesn't have a child. The movie was written and directed by Henry Mgabemele (DNG) and was produced by Uchenna Nwankwo. Some of its lead actors include Stephen Odimgbe, Mary Igwe, Ajanigo Simeon, Chioma Ivoke and Barnabas Benjamin.

4. From Tears To Royalty 1 & 2

From Tears To Royalty 1&2 is a Nigerian blockbuster released on 15 July 2022. It is a story written and directed by Okonkwo Chekelue Chyko and produced by Nwankwo Nicodemus.

Some of the big stars featured in the movie are Rachael Okonkwo and Jerry Williams in the lead role. Others are Ngozi Evuka, Oluchi Chiana, Francis Okoli and Sonia Ogene in supporting role.

The movie revolves around a girl being mistreated by her stepmother and step sisters. So she runs away from home and meets her prince, where her fortunes change.

5. Don't Leave Me

This Nigerian film is about Afam, who puts his marriage on hold when he is called to go on an urgent mission. The movie was released on 15 January 2022.

The movie was written by DaVinchi Samuel Uche and directed by Andy Amenechi. It stars Frances Nsonwu Ikoroha, Okolo Kizmary and Larry Koldsweat in the lead roles.

6. All Things Fair

The 2022 film premiered on 20 May 2022. It was written by Francis Uzoma and directed by Austine Nwaoli. It stars Chris Akwarandu, Uzor Arukwe, Tessy Brown and Frankincense Eche-Ben.

It is a story about a young man who quickly dismisses his marriage. This is after being pressured by his friends. However, he realizes later he might lose everything.

7. The Blood Covenant

The Blood Covent is a Nigerian film released on 15 April 2022. It was directed by Fiyin Gambo and stars Uzor Arukwe, Shalewa Ashafa, Oluwatobi Bakre and Demi Banwo.The film follows the lives of three ambitious guys, Eddy, Jite and Osiano, who struggle to make it in life.

They are tired of their current situation and embark on a quest for high life, chasing money, cars, and fame. They are willing to do anything to get what they want.

8. Ile Owo

Ile Owo was released on 24 June 2022. The story revolves around the story of Busola, who, after kissing so many frogs, finally meets her prince, who is a billionaire, Ade Owo. But, after she gets engaged, a series of disturbing events she never imagined follows.

Ile Owo was directed by Dare Olaitan and starred Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori, Ademola Adedoyin, Bisola Aiyeola and Sophie Alakija in the lead roles.

9. The Man For The Job

The Man For The Job is a Nigerian film that follows the adventures of a dynamic, bright young man who gets bullied by a startup CEO. He fights to accomplish his family and find a work-life balance.

The film was written and directed by Niyi Akinmolayan. It features Ini Edo, Uzor Arukwe, Atunyota ‘Ali Baba’ Akpobome, Temi Otedola, Ibrahim Suleiman and Nosa ‘Baba Rex’ Okunzuwa.

10. Black November

The 95-minute film was released in 2021 and is inspired by true events in Nigeria. It is a story about an oil-rich Nigerian community who wages war against an oil corporation to protect their land from being destroyed.

Rebels kidnap an American oil executive and demand that his corporation end the destruction. Jeta Amata directed the film and stars Mbong Amata, Enyinna Nwigwe, Hakeem Kae-Kazim and Anne Heche in the leading roles

Where can I download full Nollywood movies?

You can download Nollywood films on various sites like:

The Netnaija

NollyLand

YouTube

RealNollyTv

Naijapals

CodedWap

WapBaze

9jaFlaver

Does Netflix have Nollywood movies?

Yes, over 40 Nollywood movies have been produced by Netflix, ranging from blockbusters like King of Boys, Chief Daddy, and Isoken.

Which Nollywood movie is most successful?

Omo Ghetto: The Saga is the highest-grossing film in Nigeria, having earned over N600 million at the box office. Actress Funke Akindele from Nollywood produced the movie.

What's the latest Nigeria movie on Netflix?

One of the latest Nigerian movies on Netflix is Mama Drama. It features popular Nollywood actors like Kunle Remi, Kehinde Bankole, Femi Adebayo, and Shafy Bello. The movie premiered on 1 October 2020 in cinemas, and later in 2021, it debuted on Netflix.

Why let an evening get boring when you can enjoy an epic Nollywood movie? Nollywood has some of the best movies that will leave you craving for more. If you are wondering which one to start with, the above movies are a great watch.

