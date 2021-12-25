Ana Sobonja’s biography: age, height, family, who is she dating?

Ana Sobonja is a Croatian TikToker, Instagram star, and social media influencer whose fame skyrocketed following her lip-synced videos and challenges that she often uploads on her official TikTok account. She has garnered a massive following across her social media handles over time.

A photo of the TikTok star smiling. Photo: @ana_sobonja

Source: Instagram

Who is Sobonja when the cameras are off? Have a look at her biography and find more information, including details about her career and personal endeavours.

Profile summary

Full name: Ana Sobonja

Ana Sobonja Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 5 December 2003

5 December 2003 Age: 18 years old (as of 2021)

18 years old (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Capricorn

Capricorn Place of birth: Zagreb, Croatia

Zagreb, Croatia Current residence: Zagreb, Croatia

Zagreb, Croatia Nationality: Croatian

Croatian Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5' 3"

5' 3" Height in centimetres: 160

160 Weight in pounds: 115

115 Weight in kilograms: 52

52 Body measurements in inches: 34-28-40

34-28-40 Body measurements in centimetres: 86-71-102

86-71-102 Shoe size: 5.5 (US)

5.5 (US) Hair colour: Brown

Brown Eye colour: Brown

Brown Relationship status: Single

Single Profession: TikToker, Instagram star, and social media influencer

TikToker, Instagram star, and social media influencer Net worth: $565,000

Ana Sobonja's biography

The social media star was born and raised in Zagreb, Croatia. However, details about Ana Sobonja's family remains unknown as she has been utterly discrete about her childhood background.

How old is Ana Sobonja?

The TikTok star was born on 5 January 2003. Therefore, as of December 2021, Ana Sobonja's age is 18 years.

The social media influencer posing for a photo against a wall. Photo: @ana_sobonja

Source: Instagram

What is Ana's zodiac sign?

According to astrology, her zodiac sign is Capricorn.

What is Ana Sobonja's nationality?

The social media influencer is Croatian with a mixed ethnic background.

Rise to stardom

She started on TikTok in 2020, when she uploaded her debut video with Pop Smoke's song in the background. She, however, rose to notoriety when she performed Erica Banks's Buss It challenge, and she has since garnered a massive fan base.

In early 2021, she also performed a lip-sync video of songwriter SZA's song, Normal Girl. Furthermore, she often features other famous TikTok stars like Zack Lugo and Jean-Victor Mackie in her TikTok videos. Today, she boasts 2.8 million followers and over 84 million likes on the platform.

Aside from TikTok, the social media star is a famous personality on Instagram. She endorses various lifestyle and fashion brands such as Shein through her eye-catching photos on the platform. As of 2021, she has 229k followers.

Who is Ana Sobonja dating?

Although there has been no official confirmation about her relationship status, several speculations arose about her and the famous TikToker, Jean-Victor Mackie. The two have numerous photos and videos that they make together.

While Ana Sobonja and Jean-Victor have not yet publicly cleared the rumours, the truth on whether or not they are in a relationship remains uknown.

The TikToker posing for a photo with her fellow TikToker, Jean-Victor Mackie. Photo: @ana_sobonja

Source: Instagram

What is Ana Sobonja's height?

How tall is the TikTok star? She is 5 feet 3 inches or 160 centimetres tall. Also, she weighs 115 pounds or 52 kilograms, and her body measurements are 34-28-40 inches or 86-71-102 centimetres for her chest, waist, and hip size, respectively. She has brown hair and eyes.

How much is Ana Sobonja's net worth?

No verified sources state how much the TikTok star is worth. However, according to Fame Ranker, she has an estimated net worth of $565,000. She primarily earns her income from being TikToker and social media influencer.

Ana Sobonja is among the youngest sought-after personalities who have not only been passionate about content creation but have also been consistent. In addition, she often engages her fans with her challenges and lip-syncs videos.

