The Office of the Minister of Defence released a statement on Monday addressing social media reports about General Christopher Musa's future in office

The Federal Government described the resignation claims as malicious and entirely fabricated, calling them a threat to public trust

Officials urged Nigerians and media organisations to confirm information through official channels before sharing or publishing it

The Federal Government has rejected reports spreading across social media that Defence Minister General Christopher Gwabin Musa (Rtd.) intends to leave his position, calling the claims baseless and deliberately misleading.

A statement from the Office of the Minister, released on Monday, July 20, said officials became aware of online stories alleging that General Musa had signalled plans to step down. The office described those reports as "malicious" and "entirely fabricated," and asked the public to pay them no attention.

General Musa remains committed to his role

The statement made clear that General Christopher Gwabin Musa (Rtd.), OFR, is fully focused on his work and has not indicated any intention to leave office. His office said he remains dedicated to driving the Federal Government's national defence and security agenda, including overseeing the country's broader defence strategy and delivering on his mandate.

The government further noted that the minister continues to carry out his day-to-day responsibilities without interruption.

Government warns against spreading unverified claims

Beyond denying the reports, the Federal Government used the statement to caution both members of the public and media organisations against sharing unconfirmed information. Officials urged everyone to cross-check details with authorised sources before publishing or circulating stories that touch on government personnel and policy.

The warning reflects ongoing concerns about the speed at which false narratives spread through social media platforms, particularly those involving senior government officials. The reiteration that General Musa remains in office and continues to function in his capacity as minister was the government's clearest signal yet that it views the resignation story as an active misinformation threat.

Source: Legit.ng