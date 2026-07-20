UAE authorities clarified the rules governing the specialised Events Visit Visa for international visitors attending approved conferences and other major gatherings

Officials explained that applications had to be submitted through approved event organisers, who were required to obtain participant quotas before sponsoring foreign attendees

The visa offered 30-day and 60-day stay options with single-entry or multiple-entry permits, while eligible visitors could extend their stay to a cumulative maximum of 120 days

The United Arab Emirates has provided fresh details about its specialised Events Visit Visa, outlining who is eligible, how applications are processed and the benefits available to international visitors attending approved events across the country.

The clarification came from Dubai's General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA), which said the visa is designed for foreign nationals travelling to the UAE for conferences, exhibitions, business summits, festivals and other major gatherings.

UAE authorities explained the requirements for the Events Visit Visa. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Who can apply for the UAE Events Visit Visa?

According to the immigration authority per Gulf News, the visa is available to participants, exhibitors and visitors attending approved economic, cultural, educational, sporting, religious and community events.

Eligible events include international conferences, trade exhibitions, business conventions, academic forums, entertainment festivals, sporting competitions and community programmes.

The visa is linked to officially approved events organised by government entities or authorised private organisations.

How does the application process work?

Unlike standard tourist visas, individuals cannot apply independently for the Events Visit Visa.

Instead, the event organiser must first obtain approval for the event and secure a participant quota from the relevant authorities. Once approval is granted, organisers can sponsor visa applications for invited international attendees.

Applicants are required to submit a sponsorship letter from the organiser confirming the purpose and duration of the event, alongside other supporting documents.

Stay duration and entry options

The Events Visit Visa offers flexible travel arrangements depending on the nature of the event.

Visitors can choose between 30-day or 60-day stays, with both single-entry and multiple-entry options available. The permit can also be renewed or extended where necessary, allowing a cumulative stay of up to 120 days.

The multiple-entry option is expected to benefit exhibitors, business executives and event organisers attending several meetings or exhibitions in the UAE.

Supporting tourism and business travel

The visa was introduced by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) as part of the UAE's efforts to strengthen its position as a leading destination for international conferences, exhibitions and business events.

Officials said the dedicated visa category is intended to simplify travel procedures for overseas delegates while supporting the country's tourism, hospitality and events industries.

The latest clarification provides greater certainty for international visitors planning to attend approved events in the UAE and explains the steps required before travelling to the country.

UAE: Countries eligible for visa-free entry in 2026

Legit.ng previously reported that travellers planning a trip to the United Arab Emirates can benefit from one of the region's more accessible entry systems, with citizens of about 70 countries able to enter without securing a visa before departure.

The country's extensive air links also make travel straightforward. Its airports receive flights from destinations across the world, while Dubai International Airport continues to rank among the busiest global aviation hubs

Source: Legit.ng