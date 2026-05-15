How and where to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 if you're in Australia, Canada or the USA
Wondering how and where to watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup? Fans can experience the action in person at legendary venues like MetLife Stadium, Estadio Azteca, and BC Place. In the USA, live coverage will air on FOX Sports and Telemundo. Canadian viewers can tune in through CTV, TSN, and RDS, while fans in Australia can watch every match live on SBS and SBS On Demand.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- How to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 live
- Where can we watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 in person?
- How to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 in the USA
- Where to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 in Canada
- How to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 in Australia
- When is the FIFA World Cup 2026?
- How can I watch the World Cup for free?
- Where can we watch the FIFA World Cup 2026?
- How can I watch the World Cup live?
Key takeaways
- The FIFA World Cup 2026 is scheduled to take place from 11 June to 19 July 2026, featuring a record 104 matches across North America.
- Fans can experience the atmosphere in person at major host city venues, including MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, BMO Field in Toronto, and BC Place in Vancouver.
- In the USA, comprehensive coverage is split between FOX Sports for English-language broadcasts and Telemundo or Universo for Spanish-language viewers.
- Fans in Canada can watch the tournament across CTV, TSN, and RDS, while viewers in Australia have exclusive access to every match via SBS and the SBS On Demand streaming platform.
- The official FIFA+ app will deliver real-time match updates, highlights, and exclusive behind-the-scenes content, allowing fans to follow every team's journey to the final.
How to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 live
The 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off on Thursday, 11 June, across three host nations. Fans can follow the tournament live on TV through official national broadcasters, regional coverage partners, and major sports networks.
The matches will also stream live on official apps and broadcaster platforms, giving viewers multiple ways to watch from anywhere in the world. Here are the main ways to catch every goal and key moment from this historic tournament.
Where can we watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 in person?
Watching the matches live in the stadium delivers an unforgettable atmosphere. Below are the main host regions and stadiums where fans can experience the action firsthand.
United States
The United States will host most of the matches, including the final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Other major stadiums include AT&T Stadium and Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Fans without match tickets can still enjoy the tournament atmosphere through large Fan Fest events planned across every host city.
Canada
Canada will stage matches in two main cities: Toronto at BMO Field and Vancouver at BC Place. These venues are set to host a mix of group-stage games and knockout fixtures, bringing world football action to the Great White North.
Mexico
Mexico also makes history as a three-time host, with matches taking place at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, Estadio BBVA in Monterrey, and Estadio Akron in Guadalajara.
How to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 in the USA
If you're looking for how to watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 in the United States, there are several high-quality options available across both cable TV and streaming platforms. Below are the main ways to follow the action live.
FOX and FS1
FOX Sports serves as the official English-language broadcaster of the tournament. Most major matches, including all USMNT games and the final, will be shown on local FOX stations, while select group-stage fixtures will air on FS1.
Telemundo and Universo
For Spanish-language coverage, Telemundo and Universo offer extensive live broadcasts. Many fans prefer these channels for their energetic, high-quality commentary and in-depth match coverage.
Peacock and Fox Sports App
Subscribers can stream matches live in Spanish on Peacock or via the Fox Sports app by signing in with their TV provider credentials.
Where to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 in Canada
For fans in Canada looking for where to watch the FIFA World Cup 2026, broadcasting rights are primarily held by Bell Media. Below are the main viewing options available.
CTV and TSN
TSN will air the majority of the 104 matches, while CTV will broadcast key matchups and weekend games to viewers across the country.
RDS
For French-speaking fans in Canada, RDS offers full live coverage of the tournament with expert French commentary.
TSN+ Streaming
The TSN+ service lets fans stream matches anywhere, offering flexible access to live coverage, highlights, and multi-camera viewing options.
How to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 in Australia
Many fans are already looking for ways to watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Australia, especially because of the time difference with North America. Check below for full viewing details and broadcast options.
SBS and SBS VICELAND
As the traditional "Home of Football," SBS will air all 104 matches of the FIFA World Cup 2026 live and free-to-air. This ensures that every Australian fan can follow the Socceroos without needing a paid subscription.
SBS On Demand
SBS On Demand will serve as the primary digital platform for viewers, offering live streams and full-match replays. It will also feature mini-match highlights, making it easy to catch up on games played overnight in Australia.
When is the FIFA World Cup 2026?
The FIFA World Cup 2026 is scheduled to take place from 11 June to 19 July 2026.
How can I watch the World Cup for free?
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In Australia, all 104 matches will be available to watch free on SBS and SBS On Demand. In the United States and Canada, select high-profile games will be broadcast free-to-air on FOX and CTV via antenna, while the opening matches in Mexico and the U.S. will also be streamed for free on Tubi.
Where can we watch the FIFA World Cup 2026?
Matches are available on FOX and Telemundo in the United States, CTV and TSN in Canada, and SBS in Australia.
How can I watch the World Cup live?
In Australia, all 104 matches will be broadcast live and free on SBS and SBS On Demand. In the United States, coverage will be split between FOX Sports and Telemundo, while fans in Canada can watch through CTV, TSN, and RDS.
The 2026 FIFA World Cup can be followed in person, on live TV, or via streaming from anywhere in the world. Spectators across North America can enjoy the excitement at key venues such as MetLife Stadium, BC Place, and the historic Estadio Azteca. Whether watching from home or on-site, fans won't miss a moment of the action when they tune in to watch FIFA World Cup 2026.
Legit.ng published an article explaining how viewers could watch the 2026 Boston Marathon. Fans were able to watch the race live on TV through official U.S. broadcasters, with dedicated local coverage in Boston and nationwide sports networks carrying the event.
The 130th edition of the Boston Marathon took place on Monday, 20 April 2026. It was also streamed live on official apps and broadcaster websites, making it easy to watch from anywhere.
Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Isaac Wangethi (Lifestyle writer) Isaac Wangethi is a writer at Legit.ng. He joined the team in September 2021 and has over five years of experience. Isaac specialises in celebrity biographies, lifestyles, and news reports. He has won the Legit Writer of the Year Award multiple times (2023, 2024, 2025). Isaac earned a BSc in Information Technology from the UoN in 2017. He also holds a Higher Diploma in Computer Software Engineering from Gretsa University (2021). Isaac completed the AFP Digital Investigation Techniques course in 2023 and the Google News Initiative training in March 2024. Email: Wangethin@gmail.com.