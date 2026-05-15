Wondering how and where to watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup? Fans can experience the action in person at legendary venues like MetLife Stadium, Estadio Azteca, and BC Place. In the USA, live coverage will air on FOX Sports and Telemundo. Canadian viewers can tune in through CTV, TSN, and RDS, while fans in Australia can watch every match live on SBS and SBS On Demand.

A detailed view of the FIFA World Cup 2026 sign inside Dallas Stadium. Photo: Stacy Revere (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is scheduled to take place from 11 June to 19 July 2026 , featuring a record 104 matches across North America.

, featuring a record 104 matches across North America. Fans can experience the atmosphere in person at major host city venues, including MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, BMO Field in Toronto, and BC Place in Vancouver.

in East Rutherford, in Los Angeles, in Toronto, and in Vancouver. In the USA , comprehensive coverage is split between FOX Sports for English-language broadcasts and Telemundo or Universo for Spanish-language viewers.

, comprehensive coverage is split between for English-language broadcasts and or for Spanish-language viewers. Fans in Canada can watch the tournament across CTV , TSN , and RDS , while viewers in Australia have exclusive access to every match via SBS and the SBS On Demand streaming platform.

can watch the tournament across , , and , while viewers in have exclusive access to every match via and the streaming platform. The official FIFA+ app will deliver real-time match updates, highlights, and exclusive behind-the-scenes content, allowing fans to follow every team's journey to the final.

How to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 live

The 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off on Thursday, 11 June, across three host nations. Fans can follow the tournament live on TV through official national broadcasters, regional coverage partners, and major sports networks.

A close-up view of a football displayed inside SoFi Stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026. Photo: Jason Armond

Source: Getty Images

The matches will also stream live on official apps and broadcaster platforms, giving viewers multiple ways to watch from anywhere in the world. Here are the main ways to catch every goal and key moment from this historic tournament.

Where can we watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 in person?

Watching the matches live in the stadium delivers an unforgettable atmosphere. Below are the main host regions and stadiums where fans can experience the action firsthand.

United States

The United States will host most of the matches, including the final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Other major stadiums include AT&T Stadium and Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Fans without match tickets can still enjoy the tournament atmosphere through large Fan Fest events planned across every host city.

Canada

Canada will stage matches in two main cities: Toronto at BMO Field and Vancouver at BC Place. These venues are set to host a mix of group-stage games and knockout fixtures, bringing world football action to the Great White North.

Mexico

Aerial view of Estadio Akron in the state of Jalisco, one of Mexico’s host venues for the FIFA World Cup 2026. Photo: Ulises RUIZ

Source: Getty Images

Mexico also makes history as a three-time host, with matches taking place at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, Estadio BBVA in Monterrey, and Estadio Akron in Guadalajara.

How to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 in the USA

If you're looking for how to watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 in the United States, there are several high-quality options available across both cable TV and streaming platforms. Below are the main ways to follow the action live.

FOX and FS1

FOX Sports serves as the official English-language broadcaster of the tournament. Most major matches, including all USMNT games and the final, will be shown on local FOX stations, while select group-stage fixtures will air on FS1.

Telemundo and Universo

For Spanish-language coverage, Telemundo and Universo offer extensive live broadcasts. Many fans prefer these channels for their energetic, high-quality commentary and in-depth match coverage.

Peacock and Fox Sports App

Members of Iran's national football team attend a farewell ceremony ahead of their departure for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo: ATTA KENARE

Source: Getty Images

Subscribers can stream matches live in Spanish on Peacock or via the Fox Sports app by signing in with their TV provider credentials.

Where to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 in Canada

For fans in Canada looking for where to watch the FIFA World Cup 2026, broadcasting rights are primarily held by Bell Media. Below are the main viewing options available.

CTV and TSN

TSN will air the majority of the 104 matches, while CTV will broadcast key matchups and weekend games to viewers across the country.

RDS

For French-speaking fans in Canada, RDS offers full live coverage of the tournament with expert French commentary.

TSN+ Streaming

A general view of Philadelphia Stadium, one of the venues set to host FIFA World Cup 2026 matches. Photo: Mitchell Leff

Source: Getty Images

The TSN+ service lets fans stream matches anywhere, offering flexible access to live coverage, highlights, and multi-camera viewing options.

How to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 in Australia

Many fans are already looking for ways to watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Australia, especially because of the time difference with North America. Check below for full viewing details and broadcast options.

SBS and SBS VICELAND

As the traditional "Home of Football," SBS will air all 104 matches of the FIFA World Cup 2026 live and free-to-air. This ensures that every Australian fan can follow the Socceroos without needing a paid subscription.

SBS On Demand

SBS On Demand will serve as the primary digital platform for viewers, offering live streams and full-match replays. It will also feature mini-match highlights, making it easy to catch up on games played overnight in Australia.

When is the FIFA World Cup 2026?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is scheduled to take place from 11 June to 19 July 2026.

Iranian football supporters gather during a ceremony for the Iran national football team ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo: Fatemeh Bahrami

Source: Getty Images

How can I watch the World Cup for free?

In Australia, all 104 matches will be available to watch free on SBS and SBS On Demand. In the United States and Canada, select high-profile games will be broadcast free-to-air on FOX and CTV via antenna, while the opening matches in Mexico and the U.S. will also be streamed for free on Tubi.

Where can we watch the FIFA World Cup 2026?

Matches are available on FOX and Telemundo in the United States, CTV and TSN in Canada, and SBS in Australia.

How can I watch the World Cup live?

In Australia, all 104 matches will be broadcast live and free on SBS and SBS On Demand. In the United States, coverage will be split between FOX Sports and Telemundo, while fans in Canada can watch through CTV, TSN, and RDS.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup can be followed in person, on live TV, or via streaming from anywhere in the world. Spectators across North America can enjoy the excitement at key venues such as MetLife Stadium, BC Place, and the historic Estadio Azteca. Whether watching from home or on-site, fans won't miss a moment of the action when they tune in to watch FIFA World Cup 2026.

Legit.ng published an article explaining how viewers could watch the 2026 Boston Marathon. Fans were able to watch the race live on TV through official U.S. broadcasters, with dedicated local coverage in Boston and nationwide sports networks carrying the event.

The 130th edition of the Boston Marathon took place on Monday, 20 April 2026. It was also streamed live on official apps and broadcaster websites, making it easy to watch from anywhere.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng