Two suspected senior Ansaru commanders reversed their not-guilty pleas before a Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday, July 20, 2026

The defendants face 32 charges including terrorism, kidnapping for ransom, illegal mining, and links to Al-Qaeda networks across the Sahel

A DSS witness had earlier testified that both men confessed to weapons training in Libya and involvement in multiple terrorist activities

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering security matters and counter-insurgency in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Two suspected leaders of the Ansaru terrorist group changed their pleas to guilty on Monday, July 20, before Judge Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court in Abuja, admitting all 32 counts of a terrorism charge against them.

As reported by Premium Times, the defendants are Mahmud Usman, also known as Abu Bara'a, Abbas and Mukhtar, who the prosecution identified as the self-styled Emir of Ansaru, and Abubakar Abba, also known as Mahmud al-Nigeri and Malam Mamuda, alleged to be the group's deputy leader and chief of staff.

Two suspected Ansaru leaders plead guilty to 32 terrorism charges at the Federal High Court in Abuja after changing their pleas during Monday's proceedings. Photo credit: Opaluwa Oguche, Nuhu Ribadu

Source: Facebook

TVC News also noted the development.

Ansaru leaders plead guilty to terrorism

Their counsel, Bala Dakum, informed the court that his clients had resolved to withdraw their earlier not-guilty pleas.

He said:

"After consultation with the defendants, my lord, they have agreed and are ready to change their plea. We apply that the charge be read to them accordingly."

David Kaswe, the lawyer representing the Department of State Services (DSS), did not object and asked the court to allow the 32-count charge to be read afresh. Judge Nwite granted the application, after which both men pleaded guilty to every count.

The DSS arraigned the two suspects on September 11, 2025.

The 32 charges cover terrorism, terrorism financing, kidnapping for ransom, illegal mining, funding terrorist activities, and manufacturing improvised explosive devices. Prosecutors also alleged that the pair coordinated sleeper cells, directed attacks, and maintained ties with Al-Qaeda-linked groups active across the Sahel and Maghreb regions.

At the original arraignment, Usman had pleaded guilty to one count of illegal mining allegedly used to fund terrorism. Judge Nwite convicted him on that count and sentenced him to 15 years in prison, but Usman entered a not-guilty plea on the remaining 31 counts. Abba denied all 32 charges at that stage.

The case was delayed at one point after defence counsel Dakum complained that DSS officials blocked his access to the defendants, preventing him from preparing their defence.

When proceedings resumed in March, the prosecution called a DSS operative identified only by the codename "Triple A," who told the court that both defendants admitted receiving weapons training in Libya, including instruction in building improvised explosive devices from trainers originating from Egypt, Tunisia and Algeria. The witness said Usman also admitted to leading Ansaru and that both men acknowledged involvement in kidnappings and illegal mining.

At the last hearing on July 9, Abba told the court he wanted to reconsider his not-guilty stance. Judge Nwite adjourned until Monday to give him time to decide, and both men ultimately changed their pleas on that date.

Nigeria scores major Ansaru arrests

National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu had announced the arrests in August 2025, describing them as the result of a high-risk, intelligence-led, multi-agency operation carried out between May and July 2025.

Ribadu stated that the arrests marked a significant blow against Ansaru, which has been linked to multiple attacks and kidnappings across Nigeria.

See an X post regarding Ansaru commanders pleading guilty to terrorism charges below:

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Source: Legit.ng