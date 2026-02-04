Meet King Charles' siblings and their roles in the royal family today
King Charles' siblings, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward, bring their own flavour to the royal mix. While the King holds the crown, his siblings have played pivotal roles, from Anne's tireless royal service to Andrew's era-defining scandal.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Key takeaways
- Princess Anne is known as the hardest-working royal and was the first British royal to compete in the Olympics.
- In October 2025, Prince Andrew was formally stripped of his royal title after he was linked to the Jeffrey Epstein case.
- Prince Edward is a former TV producer who is now fully dedicated to Royal duties, with a primary focus on youth development and the arts.
Profile summary
Real name
Charles Philip Arthur George
Other name
Charles III
Gender
Male
Date of birth
14 November 1948
Age
77 years old (as of February 2026)
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Place of birth
Buckingham Palace, London, United Kingdom
Current residence
Clarence House, London, United Kingdom
Nationality
English
Ethnicity
White
Religion
Christianity
Sexuality
Straight
Height in feet
5'10"
Height in centimetres
178
Weight in pounds
159
Weight in kilograms
78
Hair colour
Light brown
Eye colour
Blue
Mother
Queen Elizabeth II
Father
Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh
Siblings
3
Marital status
Married
Spouse
Queen Camilla
Children
2
School
Hill House School, Cheam School, Gordonstoun, Scotland
College
Trinity College, Cambridge
Profession
King of the United Kingdom
King Charles' siblings: The royal trio
King Charles III has three younger siblings: Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward. He was born on 14 November 1948 and inherited the throne as the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. Despite being in the background, King Charles's siblings hold distinct titles and roles within the Royal Family. Here is a look at each of them.
Anne, Princess Royal: The pillar of service
- Full name: Anne Elizabeth Alice Louise
- Date of birth: 15 August 1950
- Age: 75 years old (as of February 2026)
- Place of birth: London, United Kingdom
- Profession: Working royal, equestrian
Princess Anne is King Charles' only sister and the only daughter of Queen Elizabeth II. She has carved out a unique reputation for grit and is known as the hardest-working royal, often completing hundreds of yearly duties. Today, Princess Anne remains a pillar of strength, supporting King Charles III as his advisor.
Princess Anne is an equestrian and an elite British athlete at heart. She made history in 1976 as the first British royal to compete in the Olympics, competing at the Montreal Olympic Games.
Princess Anne's passion for equestrian sports earned her European gold and a lifelong seat on the Olympic Committee. Beyond the arena, the former sports personality has devoted over fifty years to Save the Children and hundreds of other charities.
Princess Anne has been married to Sir Timothy Laurence since 1992. Before Laurence, she was married to Mark Phillips between 1973 and 1992. Anne and Philip share two children: Peter Phillips, born on 15 November 1977, and Zara Tindall, born on 15 May 1981. As of 2026, she continues to manage her Gatcombe Park estate and her many duties.
Prince Andrew: The disgraced Royal
- Full name: Andrew Mountbatten Windsor
- Date of birth: 19 February 1960
- Age: 65 years old (as of February 2026)
- Place of birth: Buckingham Palace, London, United Kingdom
- Role: Retired Navy pilot
Once a celebrated war hero, Andrew Mountbatten Windsor has become a sidelined figure defined by public scandal. He was born as the second son of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.
Andrew, formerly known as the Duke of York, earned respect as a brave Navy helicopter pilot. His service during the Falklands War marked the peak of his reputation within the British Royal Family.
However, Andrew's life took a sharp turn when his association with Jeffrey Epstein led to his losing his royal career. On 17 October 2025, King Charles formally stripped him of his title, His Royal Highness, Duke of York. In a statement released by Buckingham Palace, read in part:
In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded that the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family.
Prince Andrew stepped back from his royal duties in November 2019 due to mounting public pressure over his relationship with the disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. According to People, the statement read in part:
It has become clear to me over the last few days that the circumstances relating to my former association with Jeffrey Epstein has become a major disruption to my family’s work..... Therefore, I have asked Her Majesty if I may step back from public duties for the foreseeable future, and she has given her permission.
Andrew also denied allegations by Virginia Giuffre on BBC Newsnight. Giuffre alleged she was sexually assaulted by the royal three times between 1999 and 2002 in New York, London, and on a private Caribbean island owned by Jeffrey Epstein. He told Emily Maitlis:
I have no recollection of ever meeting this lady, none whatsoever,” the Duke of York, 59, about Giuffre’s allegations. It just never happened.
Prince Andrew was married to British author Sarah Ferguson from 1986 to 1996. The two share two daughters, Princess Beatrice, born on 8 August 1988, and Princess Eugenie, born on 23 March 1990. As of early 2026, Andrew is in the process of moving from Royal Lodge in Windsor to Marsh Farm on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, England.
Prince Edward: The Duke of duty
- Full name: Edward Antony Richard Louis
- Date of birth: 10 March 1964
- Age: 61 years old (as of January 2026)
- Place of birth: Buckingham Palace, London, United Kingdom
- Role: Working royal, film producer, presenter
Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, is the youngest child of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. He initially pursued a career in theatre and television production after his education at Cambridge. The Duke of Edinburgh briefly worked as a theatre production assistant at the Really Useful Theatre Company before starting his own company, Ardent Productions, and working as a film producer.
Edward stepped down from the company in 2002 and pivoted toward a life of dedicated service. Today, he stands as a dependable working royal, known for his focus on youth development, particularly through the prestigious Duke of Edinburgh International Award Foundation.
Edward also oversees numerous charities, emphasising the arts, sports, and the Commonwealth Games. He is also a Councillor of State and provides essential support to King Charles III in his busy schedule.
In 1999, Edward married Sophie Rhys-Jones, beginning a partnership that remains a cornerstone of his royal life. Together, they have raised two children: James Alexander, born on 17 December 2007, and Lady Louise Alice, born on 8 November 2003.
What are King Charles' siblings' ages?
King Charles is the eldest among his three siblings. Below is a breakdown of their ages:
Sibling
Birthdate
Age (as of February 2026)
Princess Anne
15 August 1950
75 years old
Prince Andrew
19 February 1960
65 years old
Prince Edward
10 March 1964
61 years old
FAQs
- Who is King Charles? King Charles is the King of the United Kingdom and 14 Commonwealth countries. He ascended to the throne on 8 September 2022 after his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died.
- How old is King Charles? His Majesty is 77 years old as of January 2026.
- How many siblings does King Charles have? The King has three siblings: a sister, Princess Anne, and two brothers, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.
- Are King Charles' siblings alive? All King Charles' siblings are alive as of February 2026.
- What is the age gap between King Charles and his siblings? King Charles is two years older than his sister Anne, 12 years older than Andrew, and 16 years older than Edward.
- What happened to Queen Elizabeth's son Edward? Prince Edward transitioned from a career in media to a full-time working Royal.
- Why is Princess Anne not in line for the throne? Princess Anne is 18th in line to the British throne and was leapfrogged by her younger brothers under a historical rule that favors male heirs.
King Charles's siblings, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward, form a vital support network for the monarchy amid evolving royal dynamics. While Anne and Edward are full-time working royals, Andrew's sidelining highlights challenges. Yet, together, they reinforce King Charles' vision for a relevant and dutiful Royal Family today.
Legit.ng published an article about Martin Lawrence's sisters and brother. Martin Lawrence has two sisters, Ursula and Rae Lawrence, and one brother, Robert. The American actor rose to fame in 1995 on the Fox sitcom Martin, where his sisters were cast members.
Martin Lawrence's siblings, Urlsula, Rae, and Robert, have worked with him since the beginning of his career. Ursula is an actress who inspired the character Sheneneh on the Martins, while Rae worked as Martin's assistant before venturing into film production.
Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Naomi Karina (Lifestyle writer) Naomi Karina has been a digital content writer for more than two years. She joined the Legit team in August 2022. She graduated Bachelor of Commerce from KCA University in 2012. She also holds a Higher Diploma in Human Resources from the IHRM and a Diploma in Marketing from Kenyatta University. She is a content creator who enjoys writing about various topics such as biographies, entertainment and business. In 2023, Naomi finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. She expanded her skills in 2024 by undertaking the Google News Initiative course.