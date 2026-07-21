An X user identified as Peace Joseph responded to a viral allegation by linking the pipe method to enema and traditional medicine

She explained that such practices were common before modern medicine and that many drugs today were derived from plants

Her comments came after Tunmise accused his girlfriend Ivana of infecting him and attempting to treat him with a long pipe

An X user named Peace Joseph addressed the online debate that followed serious allegations made by a Nigerian man against his girlfriend.

The discussion had centred on claims of infidelity, illness and a traditional healing attempt.

Lady explains what 'enema' is used for. Photo credit: Peace Joseph David/X.

Source: Twitter

Peace Joseph offered context rather than criticism and focused on the history behind the method that was mentioned.

She described the procedure involving the long pipe as an enema. She stated that before modern medicine became widely available, enema was among the methods that were used to treat various ailments.

Peace also noted that a lot of the medications people bought at the time were taken from natural sources.

According to her, leaves, roots and herbs provided the foundation from which those drugs were developed. She concluded that nature formed the basis of science.

Allegations that sparked the debate

The remarks from Peace Joseph came after Tunmise went public with accusations against Ivana, a well-known social media content creator.

Tunmise alleged that Ivana had been unfaithful and passed an infection to him. He further claimed that it took him a long time to recover.

He also said that Ivana tried to perform a traditional healing process on him using a long pipe.

Following those claims, reactions on social media were divided. Some people mocked Tunmise over the details he shared, while others discussed the pipe procedure itself.

It was within that atmosphere that Peace Joseph’s explanation appeared. Her contribution shifted part of the conversation away from ridicule and toward an understanding of older health practices.

Context behind the pipe method

By referencing enema, Peace Joseph placed the reported method in a historical context. She suggested that it was not an unusual practice and that it had been part of treatment approaches long before contemporary medicine.

Her comments also highlighted the alleged connection between traditional remedies and modern pharmaceuticals.

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According to the story, the man had given her the money with the hope that he would see her but she did not fulfil her end of the bargain.

Source: Legit.ng