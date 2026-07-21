Jubilation as 7 NYSC Members Get Automatic Employment
- Cross River Governor Bassey Otu received seven indigenes who earned Presidential Honours at the State Villa, Abuja, during the 2025 NYSC service year
- Otu announced automatic employment for all seven awardees, with alternative support packages available for those who prefer not to join the civil service
- The seven beneficiaries include Christopher Utsu, Favour Asuquo, Ndem Ndem and four others recognised by President Tinubu for exceptional national service
Cross River State Governor Bassey Otu has promised automatic employment to seven indigenes of the state who earned Presidential Honours from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for outstanding performance during the 2025 National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme.
Otu made the announcement when he welcomed the awardees at his Calabar residence over the weekend, praising their conduct as a display of the "true Cross River spirit" of excellence, diligence and selfless service.
The seven corps members were among those honoured by President Tinubu at a Presidential Honours Award ceremony held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, as recognition for exceptional contributions made during their one-year national assignment.
Governor's reward package for awardees
Beyond automatic civil service placement, Otu said those who prefer not to enter government employment would not be left without support. He disclosed that such beneficiaries would receive access to entrepreneurship training, skills acquisition programmes or take-off grants to help them start businesses of their choice.
The governor used the occasion to call on young people across Cross River State to cultivate habits of discipline, dedication and excellence, describing those qualities as central to both personal advancement and broader national development.
The seven honoured indigenes are Christopher Utsu, Favour Asuquo, Ndem Ndem, Freedom Udama, Miracle Bisong, Agom Johnson and Clement Ekunke.
Cross River state's commitment to youth development
Otu commended the awardees for projecting Cross River State positively through their work during the service year, saying their achievements reflected well on the state's values and reputation.
The governor's gesture is widely seen as an incentive for future corps members from the state to pursue excellence during their national service, while underlining the government's broader commitment to youth empowerment and development.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng