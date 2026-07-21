Cross River Governor Bassey Otu received seven indigenes who earned Presidential Honours at the State Villa, Abuja, during the 2025 NYSC service year

Otu announced automatic employment for all seven awardees, with alternative support packages available for those who prefer not to join the civil service

The seven beneficiaries include Christopher Utsu, Favour Asuquo, Ndem Ndem and four others recognised by President Tinubu for exceptional national service

Cross River State Governor Bassey Otu has promised automatic employment to seven indigenes of the state who earned Presidential Honours from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for outstanding performance during the 2025 National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme.

Otu made the announcement when he welcomed the awardees at his Calabar residence over the weekend, praising their conduct as a display of the "true Cross River spirit" of excellence, diligence and selfless service.

The seven corps members were among those honoured by President Tinubu at a Presidential Honours Award ceremony held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, as recognition for exceptional contributions made during their one-year national assignment.

Governor's reward package for awardees

Beyond automatic civil service placement, Otu said those who prefer not to enter government employment would not be left without support. He disclosed that such beneficiaries would receive access to entrepreneurship training, skills acquisition programmes or take-off grants to help them start businesses of their choice.

The governor used the occasion to call on young people across Cross River State to cultivate habits of discipline, dedication and excellence, describing those qualities as central to both personal advancement and broader national development.

The seven honoured indigenes are Christopher Utsu, Favour Asuquo, Ndem Ndem, Freedom Udama, Miracle Bisong, Agom Johnson and Clement Ekunke.

Cross River state's commitment to youth development

Otu commended the awardees for projecting Cross River State positively through their work during the service year, saying their achievements reflected well on the state's values and reputation.

The governor's gesture is widely seen as an incentive for future corps members from the state to pursue excellence during their national service, while underlining the government's broader commitment to youth empowerment and development.

Source: Legit.ng