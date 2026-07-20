Portable stirred fresh controversy after publicly naming the celebrity he wants to face in a boxing match

The singer made the bold declaration during a television interview, saying the fight could revive his rival's spotlight

The unexpected call-out has sparked widespread reactions, leaving fans eager to see what happens next

Controversial Nigerian singer, Portable, has stirred fresh drama in the entertainment scene after naming fellow street-hop legend, Terry G, as the celebrity he wants to “beat blue and black” in a boxing ring.

Portable threw down the challenge on Sunday during an interview on Channels Television’s Robbin Minds programme.

Portable stuns fans by naming the celebrity he wants to beat blue and black. Credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

When asked by the interviewer: “Tell me the celebrity that you would like to beat. Any celebrity that’s on your mind?”

Portable wasted no time, replying: “Me, I want to fight Terry G.”

Pressed further on whether he would consider fighting social media personality VDM, Portable doubled down:

“Is Terry G that I want to fight. I won blow am. I want to resurrect his career. If Terry G fight meet one on one in boxing, I swear to God, he will rise again. People will remember him again.”

The unexpected call-out has left fans both surprised and curious, sparking conversations across social media.

Portable is no stranger to celebrity boxing matches. In the past two years, he has faced actor Charles Okocha, singer Speed Darlington, and comedian Carter Efe in similar bouts.

Terry G, on the other hand, is widely regarded as one of Nigeria’s most influential street music pioneers.

He rose to fame in the early 2000s with hits like Free Madness, Akpako, and Run Mad, earning a reputation as the “wild child” of Nigerian music.

Watch Portable's interview video below:

Netizens react to Portable's plans against Terry G

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

olayemi_adeyemi said:

"Joke apart this guy na entertainer 🔥🔥🔥."

kameel___ said:

"The interviewer na confam "Alabosi"😂😂😂😂😂."

general_dc01 said:

"The woman be wan set Portable up with VDM and Carter Efe but the werey use scope avoid the question😂😂😂."

iamdejavoo_ said:

"Which kind disrespect be dis who tell you say then forget spiritual intellectual ginger ginger @iamterryg."

Portable's bold statement about beating a celebrity goes viral. Credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Portable leaks Ashabi's chat with alleged lover

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Portable leaked a private WhatsApp chat involving Ashabi Simple and an Islamic cleric amid their ongoing feud.

In the chat, Ashabi confessed her love for a man named Kenny Hussein, who is not the father of her children, and expressed frustration that her feelings were not returned.

Portable shared the chat online with the caption, “This life just be real loyalty pass juju,” following Ashabi’s earlier claim that he was a “one-minute man.

Source: Legit.ng