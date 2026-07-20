Private petroleum depots across Nigeria raised ex-depot petrol prices by as much as N61 per litre amid shifting market conditions

Several depots in Lagos and Warri now quote prices between N1,248 and N1,270 per litre following the latest adjustments

The increases come as Dangote Refinery continues to dominate domestic fuel supply and marketers monitor replacement costs

Private petroleum depots across Nigeria have pushed up their ex-depot prices for premium motor spirit (PMS) by as much as N61 per litre, with new rates taking effect at several major supply hubs in Lagos and Warri.

The adjustments reflect rising replacement costs and shifting dynamics in Nigeria's downstream petroleum sector, where Dangote Petroleum Refinery has established itself as the dominant force in domestic fuel supply.

Marketers brace for higher fuel costs after depots announce fresh PMS prices. Photo: Bloomberg

Source: UGC

Lagos Depots Lead the Price Increases

Data from Petroluemprice.ng showed that in Lagos, African Terminal, Aiteo, Integrated, and Sahara all moved their ex-depot prices from N1,189 to N1,250 per litre, the largest single jump recorded at N61.

Ascon and Nipco Lagos also raised their rates from N1,200 to N1,250 per litre, a N50 increase, while AIPEC adjusted its price from N1,200 to N1,248 per litre.

Matrix raised its rate from N1,220 to N1,260 per litre, up N40, and Rain Oil moved from N1,240 to N1,270 per litre, an increase of N30.

There were also changes at depots operating out of Warri and Port Harcourt as operatros adjust to current market reality.

Avidor and Matrix Warri both quoted N1,270 per litre, with Matrix Warri's figure representing a N45 rise.

Liquid Bulk came in at N1,268 per litre, up N43, while Bulk Strategic and Masters each settled at N1,265 per litre, reflecting increases of N40 and N35 respectively. Nipco Warri quoted N1,268 per litre.

The full snapshot of new ex-depot prices is as follows:

African Terminal: N1,250 (+N61)

AIPEC: N1,248 (+N48)

Aiteo: N1,250 (+N61)

Ascon: N1,250 (+N50)

Integrated: N1,250 (+N61)

Nipco Lagos: N1,250 (+N50)

Sahara: N1,250 (+N61)

Avidor: N1,270

Bulk Strategic: N1,265 (+N40)

Liquid Bulk: N1,268 (+N43)

Masters: N1,265 (+N35)

Matrix Warri: N1,270 (+N45)

Nipco Warri: N1,268

Matrix: N1,260 (+N40)

Rain Oil: N1,270 (+N30)

Nigerian private depots increase petrol prices, raising concerns over pump rates. Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

If marketers pass on these higher depot costs, retail pump prices at filling stations could climb further, adding pressure on Nigerian consumers already navigating the effects of fuel subsidy removal.

Dangote begins free petrol delivery to 6 states, announces price

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Dangote Petroleum Refinery has introduced a free petrol delivery programme for fuel marketers across six Nigerian states, pricing the product at N1,075 per litre under the first phase of the initiative.

A notice issued by the refinery outlined the scheme, which forms part of the company's broader Vision 2030 strategy to strengthen fuel supply logistics and improve access to petroleum products nationwide.

The announcement comes days after the refinery opened the sale of petrol to all licensed marketers, ending its previous consortium marketing arrangement

Source: Legit.ng