The Federal Government, through ICPC, filed four charges against a National Hospital oncology consultant over a medical report submitted in support of former Kaduna governor Nasir El-Rufai's bail application

The charges accuse the consultant of issuing a false report, using his position for unfair advantage, and producing a document without the hospital's authorisation

The National Hospital's Chief Medical Director is expected to testify that El-Rufai was never a registered patient and that the hospital knew nothing about the report

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has charged Bello Abubakar, an oncology consultant at the National Hospital in Abuja, with forging a medical report used to support a bail application for former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai.

The four-count charge sheet, filed on Friday, alleges that Mr Abubakar knowingly authored a false document titled "Medical Report and Expert Opinion for Urgent Medical Intervention," dated June 10, 2026, and that the report was subsequently filed in a case before the Kaduna State High Court marked KDH/KAD/ICPC/02/2026.

FG files suit against the medical doctor of Nasir El-Rifai Photo Credit: @elrufai

Source: Twitter

The four charges against El-Rufai doctor

According to Premium Times, the first count accuses Mr Abubakar of giving false information with intent to mislead a public officer, contrary to Section 17(1)(c) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000. The second count alleges he exploited his position as a medical consultant to secure an unfair advantage by knowingly issuing the report, an offence under Section 19 of the same Act.

On the third count, the ICPC alleges that Mr Abubakar, a professor, acted together with one Aliyu Bala to fabricate false information, specifically by writing the report to allow Mr Bala to swear a further affidavit in support of the bail application, contrary to Section 79 of the Penal Code. The fourth count accuses him of dishonestly creating a false document by presenting the report as though it had the backing of the National Hospital, when he allegedly knew the hospital had not authorised it, an offence under Sections 362 and 364 of the Penal Code.

National Hospital speaks on El-Rufai's medical report

The National Hospital's Chief Medical Director, Raji Mahmud, is listed among the prosecution's expected witnesses. He is set to tell the court that Mr Abubakar issued the report without first examining Mr El-Rufai and handed it directly to the family for use in the bail proceedings.

In correspondence with ICPC investigators, the CMD confirmed that the hospital had no knowledge of the report until it was brought to its attention by the commission. Although the document was written on National Hospital letterhead, hospital management said it had neither authorised it nor been consulted.

Staff searched the hospital's Electronic Medical Records using different variations of Mr El-Rufai's name and also reviewed patients who visited the oncology clinic during the first two weeks of June 2026. No matching record was found, leading the hospital to conclude that Mr El-Rufai was not a registered patient. The CMD noted that the absence of a hospital number or personal phone number made it impossible to verify any visits, receipts, or departmental records connected to him.

The CMD also confirmed that Mr Abubakar remains on the hospital's staff as a Chief Consultant Radiation Oncologist, serving on a contract appointment following his retirement from full-time service.

National Hospital to speak on the medical report of Nasir El-Rufai Photo Credit: @elrufai

Source: Twitter

ICPC arrests El-Rufai's personal doctor

Legit.ng earlier reported that the operatives of the ICPC arrested Professor Bello Abubakar, El-Rufai's personal doctor.

Abubakar was arrested for allegedly misleading the ICPC to believe that El-Rufai was being attended to at the National Hospital in Abuja.

However, it was discovered that El-Rufai was holding a meeting with Kaduna ADC governorship candidate Isa Ashiru Kudan.

Source: Legit.ng